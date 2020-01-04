Thomas More women fall to Shawnee State in NAIA showdown; Cleveland State women hold off NKU















NKyTribune staff

A pair of nationally ranked NAIA women’s basketball teams squared off at the Connor Convocation Center on Saturday when No. 7 Shawnee State visited No. 21 Thomas More.

Shawnee State rallied from a 59-55 deficit in the fourth quarter and held on for a 67-64 win over Thomas More. The Bears — who made a pair of key defensive stops late in the game — improved to 16-1 overall, 3-0 in the Mid-South Conference.

Thomas More — which had won 75 consecutive regular-season games at home — dropped to 11-4 overall, 0-2 in the Mid-South Conference. Going into Saturday’s showdown, the Saints had not lost a regular-season game at home since Nov. 23, 2013.

Thomas More also owned a 112-game winning streak against league opponents in the Connor Convocation Center, with those victories coming while the Saints competed at the NCAA Division III level in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.

Anyia Pride scored 16 points to lead Shawnee State. Brandie Snow added 10 points, 11 rebounds and blocked Zoie Barth’s jumper with less than 10 seconds remaining to preserve the Shawnee State lead at 65-64. Bailey Cummins then hit a pair of free throws to extend the Bears’ advantage to 67-64.

Thomas More’s Kaela Saner attempted a 3-pointer at the buzzer that was off-target, and Shawnee State escaped with the road win.

Emily Schultz led Thomas More with 15 points and also blocked three shots. Barth finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Saner added 14 points.

NKU FALLS TO CLEVELAND STATE: Mariah Miller scored 21 points as Cleveland State pulled out a 73-68 win at Northern Kentucky on Saturday. The Vikings improved to 12-3 overall, 2-2 in the Horizon League.

Emmy Souder and Taylor Clos scored 18 points apiece to lead NKU, which dropped to 8-7 overall, 2-2 in the Horizon League. With NKU trailing 71-68 in the final seconds, Clos missed a 3-pointer from the corner. Cleveland State then hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.

Grayson Rose pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds for the Norse, while teammate Kailey Coffey grabbed 14 boards.

(Information compiled from Thomas More and NKU)