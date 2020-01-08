Thomas More names Holly Bronner Stiver as women’s volleyball head coach; Saints were 24-8 in 2019















NKyTribune staff

Thomas More has selected Holly Bronner Stiver as head coach of the Saints women’s volleyball program.

Thomas More posted a 24-8 overall record in 2019 under the direction of co-interim head coaches Katie Sullivan and Elly Ogle. The Saints — making the move to the NAIA from NCAA Division III — finished their first season in the Mid-South Conference as regular-season and tournament runner-up.

“I think we have a ton of potential,” Bronner Stiver said. “There’s a lot of talent here and it could be another really successful year. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do this upcoming year.”

Bronner Stiver played three seasons as an outside hitter, right-side and setter at Thomas More after transferring from the University of the Cumberlands. She finished her three-year career with the Saints with 375 kills, 606 assists, 484 digs, 45 total blocks and 57 service aces.

Bronner Stiver also helped lead the Saints to three Presidents’ Athletic Conference championships. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Thomas More in sports and entertainment marketing in 2015.

“We are excited to have Holly join our athletic department as the head women’s volleyball coach,” Thomas More athletic director Terry Connor said. “Her connection to Thomas More, the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky volleyball communities and her coaching experience will help her to continue to build a successful program here at Thomas More was we have moved to the NAIA and the Mid-South.”

Bronner Stiver, a Reading, Ohio, native and Mount Notre Dame High School graduate, returns to Thomas More from Purcell Marian High School, where she was volleyball head coach and assistant athletic director. Her coaching career includes stops at Seton High School, where she was head freshman and assistant varsity coach, and Ohio Dominican University, where she was an assistant coach.

She has also coached at the club level in the Cincinnati area. She earned a master’s degree in sports studies at Ohio Dominican in 2018.

“I am very excited and honored to be back on campus and part of the program,” Bronner Stiver said. “I’m really looking forward to continuing helping the program be successful and grow. I’m happy to be a Saint again.”

(Information compiled from Thomas More and staff reports)