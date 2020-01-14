The Kitchen by Butler’s Pantry now open in Covington RiverCenter, led by Chef Kyle Roberts















Covington’s riverfront is ringing in the new year with a new restaurant.

The Kitchen by Butler’s Pantry is now open in the space formerly occupied by Biscuits to Burgers in RiverCenter Towers. The concept brings fresh southern-inspired food for breakfast, lunch and brunch, with plans to open for dinner early this year.



Led by chef Kyle Roberts, the menu features locally sourced ingredients for a fresh take on southern classics including:

• The Kitchen “Benedict” | toast, braised greens, cottage ham, poached eggs

• Stuffed French Toast | Sixteen Bricks challah bread, butternut squash cream cheese, brown sugar tuile

• Roasted Chicken Stew | chicken, pork rinds, redskin potatoes, green beans, roasted tomato, brown roux

• Southern Sink | cheddar grits, corned beef, poblano relish, herb salad, over-easy egg

• Roebling Rueben | corned beef, sauerkraut, fontina cheese, 1000 island dressing, Sixteen Bricks salted rye

• Shaved Catfish Po’boy | Cornmeal fried, Leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato aioli

• Goetta balls | white cheese, chow chow, sloppy sauce

• The Rickhouse | redskin potatoes, bacon jam, cheese curds, pickled onions & jalapenos, scallion aioli.

“The kitchen is where people congregate to catch up over food and drinks. We want our guests to take a seat at a table in our kitchen and relax while we prepare their meal,” said Roberts.



“We’re getting back to scratch-made cooking, embracing southern flavors and bringing them to a higher level by using quality locally sourced ingredients. We’re cooking for our guests with the same care we use when we cook for our friends and family.”

In addition to its daily menu, The Kitchen will host a weekend brunch with a make your own Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar with all the fixings.

For added convenience, guests of The Kitchen receive free parking in a surface lot across the street.

Chef Roberts takes the helm at The Kitchen after spending time at Mita’s and The Mercer. Prior to those experiences, Roberts spent eight years under Chef Stephen Williams at Bouquet.

Also joining the team are Barbara Valpreda as Director of Hospitality and General Manager Brian Firth. Valpreda spent time at Boca Restaurant Group and with Jose Salazar, most recently as the Assistant General Manager at Goose & Elder. Firth spent several years as part of Jean Roberts’ team at JeanRo Bistro before moving to Lavomatic.



This is the first joint venture from Mitch Arens and Stephen Williams as part of their new restaurant group, Y’all Hospitality. The group also includes Butler’s Pantry, Fire, Bouquet, and Spoon, which is slated to open later this year.

Under the leadership of Arens and Williams, the restaurants in RiverCenter are poised to become a dining staple in the region with menus highlighting fresh locally and regionally sourced ingredients.

The Kitchen by Butler’s Pantry is open from 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The restaurant is located at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Covington.