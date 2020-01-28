Thayer receives KACP Outstanding Legislative Service Award for support of law enforcement















Kentucky Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer has received the Kentucky Association Chiefs of Police (KACP) Outstanding Legislative Services Award for his support of law enforcement during the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly regular session.

“Receiving this award is a tremendous honor,” Thayer said. “I am humbled by the recognition because of my total respect for the brave men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives to protect Kentucky’s residents, families and communities. Their commitment, bravery and professionalism is a lesson for us all.

“I appreciate the solid relationship I have with our police chiefs and I look forward to working with them and their departments in the 2020 session of the Kentucky General Assembly.”

KACP Executive Director Shawn Butler worked closely with Thayer during the 2019 legislative session on successful legislation that clarified and simplified the Kentucky Retirement Systems administrative process when retired law enforcement officer seek reemployment; allowed the state’s public universities to rehire a retired police officer without contributing to the state pension system; and improved and streamlined the notification process when an officer is decertified.

“Leader Thayer is being honored by KACP for his outstanding legislative service to Kentucky’s professional law enforcement community,” said Butler, the retired police chief of Independence. “This recognition is well deserved and our way of saying ‘thank you’ for all that Leader Thayer did on behalf of the Commonwealth’s law enforcement officers during the 2019 legislative session.”

Thayer, who was elected in 2003, represents Kentucky’s 17th Senate District, which covers Scott and Grant counties as well as southern Kenton County, including the cities of Independence and Taylor Mill.

In addition to serving as Senate Majority Floor Leader, Thayer sites on the Agriculture, Licensing, Occupations & Administrative Regulations and State & Local Government Committees as well as the Rules Committee and Committee on Committees.

From Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police