TANK schedules public meeting to present draft recommendations for redesigned bus system















After reviewing all public and stakeholder input and analyzing the bus system, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) and its consultant team have developed proposed route recommendations for consideration.

TANK staff and the consultant team have spent the last nine months going through the process to make changes to the network to provide a more sustainable/affordable, efficient transit system that will also grow ridership. The System Redesign Study is proposing changes to the agency’s current bus route network structure to meet these goals.

o DATE: January 7, 2020

o TIME: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

* Brief Presentation at 4:30 PM and 6 PM, followed by Q&A session

* Staff will be available to explain specific routes before and after the presentations

o LOCATION: Kentucky Career Center, 1324 Madison Ave, Covington

After the presentation, participants are welcome to view route maps and exhibits displaying the various recommendations, as well as talk to staff at their leisure. In addition, comments will be captured via a comment sheet, which will be provided at the registration table.

As part of the process, TANK conducted Town Hall-style public meetings, including an event at the Covington Career Center in August.

The purpose of the meeting was to gather input on the proposed redesign of the bus system and to hear comments about current service and future needs.

The input received from this meeting will be used to finalize the recommendations and begin planning for implementation in late 2020.

TANK’s goal is to provide community-supported transit to customers with varying needs and to support the continued job growth in the region. Collectively and with public input, TANK wants to ensure safe, convenient, and accessible public transportation for areas that residents, workers, and visitors want and need to use it.

If you are unable to attend the public meeting, TANK is also accepting feedback via email (info@tankbus.org).

For more information on the public meeting or System Redesign Study, visit www.tankbus.org/redesign or contact info@tankbus.org or by phone at 331-TANK.

Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky