St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky to host Creative Compassion:  A Night of Art for our Neighbors in Need















St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is taking a new approach to fundraising by hosting an art show that will feature the work of local students. The event is called Creative Compassion: A Night of Art for our Neighbors in Need and is presented by MidWest Pay Link.

SVdP has invited local art students to create one-of-a-kind works of art from an item they find in one of SVdP’s thrift stores. This unique artwork will be auctioned off at the event.

St. Vincent de Paul is sharing the proceeds of the auction with the students, providing an opportunity for local talent to get some exposure.

The remaining proceeds will support SVdP’s mission of providing hope to those who are struggling in our community. SVdP extends emergency financial assistance to those in need with the goal of preventing homelessness.

The event will be held at New Riff Distillery in Newport, on Thursday, February 6, from 6 p.m-9 p.m. In addition to the silent auction, the event will feature catering by Eat Well Celebrations and Feasts. Kelly Rippin from WLWT Channel 5 News, will emcee the event.

Tickets are on sale now at $65 a ticket. Tickets can be purchased on the St. Vincent de Paul NKY home page at www.svdpnky.org.

“This event provides a unique and engaging evening to learn more about our ministry to the less fortunate, said Executive Director Karen Zengel. “At the same time, we are able to give some young, very talented artists in our community the opportunity to shine and be recognized for their work. We are grateful to the students and our sponsors for joining us in presenting this event.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare has also provided significant support to host the event. Additional event partners include: Trivaco, Forcht Bank, Altus Wealth Management, Eagle Savings Bank and Assured Insurance. St. Vincent de Paul is grateful for these sponsors and their support to help our Northern Kentucky neighbors in need.

For more information about Creative Compassion or to sponsor go to www.svdpnky.org. You can also contact Lou Settle with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at 859-446-7727 or lou.settle@svdpnky.org.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky through its 30 conferences provides rent and utility assistance, food, clothing, and furnishings to over 37,000 Northern Kentuckians in need each year. Its mission is to lead women and men to join together to grow spiritually by offering person-to-person service to those who are needy and suffering. For more information click here.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky