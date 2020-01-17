St. Henry HS student charged with terroristic threatening; messages posted to social media















On Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m., Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to St. Henry High School after school administrators were made aware of two (2) threatening messages that were posted to social media by a student.

The male student, 15, was present at school when deputies arrived. Deputies learned that the student had posted the threatening messages to his Snapchat Story the night before. He went on to admit that the reason he made the threats was because other students were being mean to his friends.

The first threatening image showed a pistol with a caption, “yall really want to talk [expletive] pull up then.” He received the picture of the pistol on Snapchat from his cousin who lives out of state. He added the threatening caption before posting the image to his own Snapchat Story. Deputies later confirmed that the student didn’t possess any type of gun while at school nor did he have access to any guns at home.

The second threatening image was a pocket knife with a caption, “You will get stabbed fake people are snitches.” He later admitted to possessing the pocket knife while on school property. School administrators confiscated the knife from the student’s locker.

The student was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony. He was lodged at the Campbell Juvenile Detention Center per a judge’s order.

*Charges in a criminal complaint are accusations only. It is the government’s burden to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Boone County Sheriff’s office