St. Henry boys come on strong in second half to win All “A” Classic semifinal game for long-time coach















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Four weeks ago, Dave Faust recorded his 400th victory in 28 seasons as St. Henry boys basketball coach. Three days later, his team upset Lexington Catholic, the top-ranked team in the state coaches poll at that time.

Faust will add another special moment to this season’s scrapbook on Sunday if the Crusaders win the All “A” Classic state championship game against Frankfort. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.

St. Henry defeated Hazard, 55-41, in Saturday’s semifinal round to make it to the title game of the small school state tournament for the third time under Faust. The Crusaders lost in the 1998 championship game and won the 2003 state title.

This year’s team has a 15-3 record that includes three wins by three points or less during the All “A” Classic regional and state playoffs. They showed their grit and determination once again on Saturday when they recovered from a slow start and came from behind to beat Hazard.

The Crusaders shot just 28 percent (7 of 25) from the field in the first half and trailed 28-19 at the break. But they opened the third quarter with a 15-0 run and went on to outscore Hazard, 36-13, in the second half.

St. Henry knocked down five 3-point shots in the third quarter and Ryan Butler made a trey at the outset of the fourth quarter to open up a 45-35 lead. The Crusaders made eight straight free throws to pad their lead before junior forward Jude Bessler capped his team’s scoring with a field goal.

Bessler and junior guard Wyatt Vieth finished with 14 points each. Vieth spent some time on the bench in the first half after picking up two fouls, but he provided 10 points in the final 16 minutes. Bessler had seven points and three assists in the third period when St. Henry was 9-of-13 from the field overall and 5-of-7 from behind the 3-point line during a 23-7 scoring run.

In the championship game, the Crusaders will face a Frankfort team that got off to a 5-12 start this season before picking up six straight wins during All “A” Classic regional and state tournaments. The Panthers edged Murray, 49-47, in overtime in Saturday’s other state semifinal game.

Frankfort senior Chaz Austin posted his second straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds against Murray. The Panthers’ leading scorer was sophomore center Jackson Twombly with 26 points.

ST. HENRY 7 12 23 13 — 55

HAZARD 10 18 7 6 — 41

ST. HENRY (15-3): Maher 0 1 1, Teeten 3 0 6, Butler 2 2 7, Cory Shea 2 0 6, Vieth 3 6 14, Daniel 1 0 2, Connor Shea 1 2 5, Bessler 6 0 14. Totals: 18 11 55.

HAZARD (16-3): Fletcher 1 2 4, Johnson 3 0 7, Hall 4 1 9, Pelphrey 6 1 14, Neace 0 1 1, Turner 2 0 6. Totals: 16 5 41.

3-pointers: SH — Bessler 2, Vieth 2, Cory Shea 2, Butler, Connor Shea. H — Turner 2, Johnson, Pelphrey.

N.KY. TEAMS IN BOYS ALL “A” CLASSIC FINALS

2018 — Lexington Christian 47, Walton-Verona 41

2017 — Paris 66, Newport Central Catholic 48

2015 — Newport Central Catholic 78, Monroe County 36

2014 — Newport Central Catholic 72, Cordia 61

2013 — Newport Central Catholic 75, Bardstown 54

2012 — Holy Cross 52, Bardstown 51

2007 — Bishop Brossart 56, Bardstown 48

2004 — Hazard 43, Bishop Brossart 38

2003 — St. Henry 81, Rose Hill Christian 62

2001 — Newport Central Catholic 52, Highview Baptist 33

1998 — University Heights 59, St. Henry 42