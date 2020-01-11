St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Cincinnati Reds to donate baseball, softball equipment to NKY high schools















St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the Reds Community Fund will distribute $22,500 worth of baseball and softball equipment to 12 Northern Kentucky high schools: Bellevue, Boone County, Campbell County, Dayton, Dixie Heights, Grant County, Covington Holmes, Lloyd Memorial, Ludlow, Newport, Scott and Simon Kenton high schools; and three youth organizations: Ludlow Athletic Club, Bellevue Vets and Grant County Little League.



The distribution will be held at Griffin Elite Sports & Wellness in Erlanger on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Now in its fourth year, the partnership between St. Elizabeth, the Reds and Pitch In For Baseball & Softball is designed to help baseball and softball programs in Northern Kentucky prepare for the upcoming 2020 season. Athletic directors, head coaches and student-athletes from each school and organization will be on-site to receive the equipment donation.

St. Elizabeth matched the contribution from the Reds Community Fund to help the 12 schools and three youth organizations through Pitch In For Baseball & Softball. Each representative will receive a share of $22,500 worth of equipment.

Special guest at the event will Reds in elder/out elder Josh VanMeter.

Pitch In For Baseball & Softball is a nonprofit organization and industry leader in purchasing new, collecting and repurposing baseball and softball equipment. The organization has partnered with high schools in a similar fashion in Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, the Bronx and the Twin Cities.