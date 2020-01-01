Snow Banks at The Banks to feature attractions by Academy Award-winning special effects producer















Snow Banks at The Banks, a new attraction created by the retailers at The Banks, is touted as the “Greatest Show in Cincinnati Snow.”

It will feature a dozen live snow features by Academy Award-winning special effects producer Dieter Sturm, with film credits including “Fargo” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” to name a few.

Friday evenings in January, from 5-9 p.m., will feature an Après ski happy hour lounge setting on Freedom Way. Weekends will feature a dozen snow activities for families to enjoy and play. Bars and restaurants will offer special cocktail and menu items each weekend.

Attractions will include:

* The Frisch’s Big Boy Snow Tube Run, a 50-foot long snow tube ramp at SkyStar Wheel Snow Park

* SkyStar Wheel rides for purchase

* Joe’s Snow Ride, a snow sledding hill on Joe Nuxhall Way

* Snow blizzards for snow selfies on the half hour on Freedom Way

* The Frontgate Snow Lounge with cocktails on Freedom Way

* Horse carriage rides courtesy of the 2020 Cincinnati Auto Expo

* Cincinnati Cyclones hockey skill challenges

* Ice sculpture carvings on Crosley Terrace at Great American Ball Park

* An Ice Bar at Galla Park with smores

* Acoustic performances at Moerlein Lager House

* Beer gardens on Freedom Way

Admission to Snow Banks at The Banks is $5 per wristband per person (all ages) on Saturday and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased here and redeemed at Street Corner Market at The Banks, 160 Walnut Street starting January 4.

A liability waiver form will need to be signed before redeeming wristbands.

“We’ve made it snow for Superman and Transformers as well as Academy Award winning films such as, ‘Green Book,’ said Sturm, special effects expert. “We blanketed Key West and Louisiana with snow, and now we can’t wait for a month of fun and flurry at The Banks in Cincinnati.”

Fridays, January 3, 10, 17, 24, 5-9 p.m.

Freedom Way between Joe Nuxhall and Walnut Street

The Frontgate Snow Lounge on Freedom Way will feature:

* Fire pit lounge seating with snow blizzards on the half hour

* Cocktails and beer

* Live sing-a-longs featuring songs from WGRR, WARM 98, 96 ROCK and CAT Country from 6-8 p.m.

* Rides on the SkyStar Wheel with purchase

* Ice Bar at Galla Park with a smores bar

* Signature cocktails from the bars at The Banks

* Live snow blizzards on Freedom Way will occur nightly: 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 and 9 p.m.

Saturdays, January 4, 11, 18, 25, 12-8 p.m.

Freedom Way from Joe Nuxhall to Elm Street

* The Frisch’s Big Boy 50-foot long snow tube ramp at SkyStar Wheel Snow Park

* Rides on the SkyStar Wheel with purchase

* Joe’s Snow Ride, a Snow Sledding Hill on Joe Nuxhall Way

* Frontgate Snow Lounge with fire pit lounge seating with snow blizzards on the half hour

* Horse carriage rides offered courtesy of the Cincinnati Auto Expo (February 5-9, 2020)

* Cincinnati Cyclones Ice Hockey Challenges

* Beer Gardens on Freedom Way

* Live acoustic music performances at the Moerlein Lager House Beer Garden on Saturdays

o January 4, 2-5 p.m., Tracy Walker

o January 11, 2-5 p.m., Chandler Carter

o January 18, 2-5 p.m., John Ford

o January 25, 2-5 p.m., Tracy Walker

* Snowman Making Village at Great American Ball Park

* Live Ice Sculpture Carvings at Great American Ball Park’s Crosley Terrace

* Snow Blizzards occur on Freedom Way 12, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 p.m.

* Watch NFL Playoff Games on the Big Screen (January 4,11)

Sundays, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 12-6 p.m.

Freedom Way from Joe Nuxhall to Elm Street

* The Frisch’s Big Boy 50-foot long snow tube ramp at SkyStar Wheel Snow Park

* Rides on the SkyStar Wheel with purchase

* Joe’s Snow Ride, a Snow Sledding Hill on Joe Nuxhall Way

* Frontgate Snow Lounge with fire pit lounge seating with snow blizzards on the half hour

* Horse carriage rides offered courtesy of the Cincinnati Auto Expo (February 5-9, 2020)

* Cincinnati Cyclones Ice Hockey Challenges

* Beer Gardens on Freedom Way

* Live acoustic music performances at the Moerlein Lager House Beer Garden on Sundays

o January 5, 2-5 p.m., John Ford

o January 12, 2-5 p.m., Tracy Walker

o January 19, 2-5 p.m., Chandler Carter

o January 26, 2-5 p.m., John Ford

* Snowman Making Village at Great American Ball Park

* Live Ice Sculpture Carvings at Great American Ball Park’s Crosley Terrace

* Snow Blizzards occur on Freedom Way 12, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6 p.m.

* Watch NFL Playoff Games on the Big Screen (January 5,12)

Home to attractions such as Great American Ball Park, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Paul Brown Stadium, and Smale Riverfront Park, The Banks is one of the premiere, multi-use development projects in the Midwest.

This riverside entertainment district offers more than 30 places to eat, stay, work and play and is ever-expanding since its establishment in 2011.

Adjacent to Cincinnati’s business district, The Banks is built on top of one of the nation’s largest parking facilities with nearly 8,000 parking spaces. At completion, The Banks will contain approximately 3.8 million square feet of office, retail, hotel and residential development.

The Banks