Shop & Share: First Lady, Kroger kick off annual drive to benefit state’s survivors of domestic violence















First Lady Britainy Beshear, Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) staff and Kroger announced the kick-off of this year’s “Shop & Share” drive to benefit survivors of domestic violence at the Kroger on US-127 in Frankfort.

Shop & Share is this Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. KCADV provides a list of the items most needed in their shelters in every grocery store, and shoppers have the opportunity to drop them off at participating locations. Some of the most requested items include food, clothing, personal care items and baby care products. Every Kroger, Food City and Super Dollar Store across the Commonwealth is participating in the program this year, as well as certain IGA and Save-A-Lot locations.



This is the 11th year of the Shop & Share program, originally created in partnership by First Lady Jane Beshear and KCADV. Since 2010, Kentuckians have purchased and donated more than $4.5 million in goods to benefit KCADV’s 15 domestic violence programs.

First Lady Britainy Beshear has the opportunity to carry on Shop & Share’s legacy,

“My goal as First Lady is to improve the lives of families and children across Kentucky. Domestic violence is a serious problem in our Commonwealth, and my hope is that strengthening the efforts of KCADV will help to end the cycle of violence. Shop & Share is an easy, accessible way for Kentuckians to come together and help domestic violence survivors.”

“Britainy has the heart and drive to protect Kentucky’s most vulnerable families, and Shop & Share does just that – it provides opportunities and resources for survivors of domestic violence who desperately need them,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It’s incredible to witness the program my mother, First Lady Jane Beshear, created carry on in the capable and compassionate hands of my wife.”



KCADV CEO Angela Yanelli is excited for the continued partnership, “In fiscal year 2019, KCADV’s 15 domestic violence programs served over 26,000 men, women, and children in shelter and non-residential programs. The people we serve come to us seeking safety and supportive services, often leaving their homes with nothing more than the clothes on their backs. Our programs not only provide survivors of domestic and dating violence with life-saving intervention services but also assist with caring for their basic needs such as food, clothing, personal care items and baby care products. Shop & Share is one way, in one day, the whole community can help lessen the trauma survivors and their families experience by showing that we care.”

In the budget Gov. Beshear proposed this week, he included several measures to help hurting-families. The budget includes funding for an additional 350 social workers and support staff to fight the rampant abuse and neglect in Kentucky. The proposal also includes funding for the pensions of workers at child advocacy centers, domestic violence centers and rape crisis centers to give them relief, and an additional $1 million each year to the Department for Community Based Services for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence to administer batterer intervention services.

Domestic violence survivors who need help can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or the KCADV main line at 502-209-5382. They can also visit the KCADV Where to Get Help webpage for a list of shelters across Kentucky and their direct contact information.

For more information about KCADV and Shop and Share’s history, visit KCADV’s website.