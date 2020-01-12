Sharpe, Faulkner and Langdon combine for 60 points, NKU rolls to 96-71 win at IUPUI on Sunday















NKyTribune staff

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon combined for 60 points Sunday afternoon as Northern Kentucky cruised to a 96-71 win over IUPUI at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Sharpe finished with 33 points — 20 in the second half — as NKU extended its winning streak to three and improved to 12-6 overall, 4-2 in the Horizon League. The senior guard knocked down four 3-pointers in the second half and finished 12-for-21 from the field.

The Bullitt East graduate now has 991 career points at NKU to rank 30th in program history. Sharpe reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season and also dished out three assists.

Sharpe’s 33-point performance equaled his career-high, tying the 33 points he netted against UNC Greensboro earlier this season.

After building a 42-34 lead at intermission, NKU converted its first seven shots from the field in the second half to extend its advantage to 60-44 when Langdon buried a 3-pointer at the 15:17 mark. Langdon later hit a jumper as NKU upped its lead to 66-46 and coasted to the road win.

Langdon finished with 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Faulkner added 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. NKU shot 58.8 percent from the field in the second half and avenged last season’s loss at IUPUI.

The NKU defense contained IUPUI guards Jaylen Minnett and Marcus Burk, limiting that duo to just a trio of 3-pointers in 13 attempts. Minnett scored just seven points, but Burk netted a team-leading 25 points.

Adrian Nelson grabbed 10 rebounds and scored six points for NKU. Jalen Tate added eight points and four rebounds for the Norse, while Silas Adheke finished with six points and five boards.

NKU limited IUPUI to just 38.1 percent shooting from the field, including a 4-for-21 performance from beyond the arc. NKU shot 13-for-35 from 3-point range.

IUPUI dropped to 5-14 overall, 1-5 in the Horizon League. NKU is now 8-2 all-time against the Jaguars.

NKU plays host to Youngstown State at 7 p.m. Thursday at BB&T Arena.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 96, IUPUI 71

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (96)

Sharpe 12-21 5-6 33, Adheke 3-4 0-0 6, Faulkner 6-9 0-1 15, Langdon 4-10 2-2 12, Tate 4-6 0-0 8, Eleeda 2-7 0-0 6, Nelson 2-3 2-3 6, Harris 1-3 0-0 3, Mocaby 1-1 0-0 3, Djoko 1-1 0-1 2, Wassler 1-1 0-0 2, Cobbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-66 9-13 96.

IUPUI (71)

Burk 9-16 5-6 25, Minnett 1-7 4-4 7, Goss 0-5 3-6 3, Weatherford 5-12 1-1 12, Williams 4-9 3-5 11, DePersia 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson 1-6 3-4 5, Tyson 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 24-63 19-26 71.

HALFTIME: NKU 42-34. 3-POINTERS: (NKU 13-35, IUPUI 4-21). REBOUNDS: NKU 39 (Nelson 10), IUPUI 37 (Goss 11).

RECORDS: NKU 12-6, 4-2 HL; IUPUI 5-14, 1-5 HL.

(Information compiled from NKU, IUPUI and staff reports)