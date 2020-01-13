Sen. Schroder: Senate leadership identifies priority bills; crafting a budget no easy task















During the first week of the 154th Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly, Senate leadership named priority bills and the House of Representatives prepared to work on a multi-billion-dollar budget to carry the state through 2022.

Crafting a budget will not be an easy task.

While the state’s revenue continues in a positive direction, the demands placed on state government by public pensions, criminal justice, education, and other costs continue to outpace the revenue growth.

The Governor will give the State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday, January 14, at 7 p.m. Eastern time. The Governor’s budget address will follow on Tuesday, January 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

That’s when we should know more about the budget.

With Senate Bill 1, Senate leadership gave their top legislative priority to the issue of federal immigration cooperation. This bill would prohibit law enforcement officials and other public officials from enacting, adopting, or otherwise enforcing any sanctuary policy related to illegal immigration. It would require these officials to use their best efforts—considering available resources—to support the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Senate Bill 2 would require voters to present photo identification. Kentucky already has a law that requires identification to vote, but it does not require photographic identification. Thirty-five states require voters to show some form of identification at the polls, and eighteen states ask for a photo ID. For those without a driver’s license, the state will make available a standard personal identification card without cost for citizens who are at least 18 years old.

Senate Bill 3 would move the election of constitutional officers—the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, and state treasurer—to even-numbered years starting in 2028. This change would lead to greater voter turnout and would save the state and counties money. The Senate has passed similar bills in previous sessions, but it has not been voted on in the House.

Next week we will start hearing these and other bills in committee meetings. Bill summaries, amendments, and resolutions, in addition to the next day’s committee meeting schedule and agendas, are updated daily on the Kentucky Legislature’s home page at www.legislature.ky.gov throughout the session, with final adjournment scheduled for April 15.

This week we recognized Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Thank you to all the men and women in law enforcement and their families. We appreciate your service and sacrifice

