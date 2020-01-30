Rotary Club of Florence is accepting applications for Teacher of the Year, nominations due by March 6















The Rotary Club of Florence is accepting applications for Teacher of the Year.

The recipients will be celebrated at its meeting to be held on Monday, April 20, starting at 11:45 a.m. at the Hilton Cincinnati Airport located at 7373 Turfway Road in Florence.

Nomination Criteria:

A candidate for Rotary Teacher of the Year should be an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher in any Boone County school, pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, who is planning to continue in an active teaching status. (Supervisory and administrative responsibilities should be of secondary consideration).

To be eligible, a nominee must:

* Be currently employed as a teacher in a public or private school in Boone County

* Inspire students to learn

* Have the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues

* Play an active and useful role in the community, as well as, in the school

* Be poised, articulate, and possesses the energy to withstand a taxing schedule

* Exemplify the “Service above Self” standard in his or her professional and community environment

* If the teacher has been previously nominated and was not the award winner they are still eligible to receive the award

Nominations are due by March 6.

Questions? Contact Barb Keeling at unionbkeeling@aol.com or 859-801-0543.

Rotary Club of Florence