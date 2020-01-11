Retired Judge Frohlich to preside over suspended Family Court judge Gentry’s cases through Jan. 31















By Mark Hansel

NKyTribune managing editor

A message on the Kenton Court Clerk’s website indicates there is a short-term contingency plan to handle the Family Court caseload of Judge Dawn Gentry, who was temporarily removed from the bench pending an investigation into her conduct.

“We have received an Order from (Kentucky Supreme Court) Chief Justice Minton that retired Judge Anthony Frohlich will be presiding over Judge Gentry’s Family Court cases until at least January 31st.”

Gentry’s removal from the bench, pending the outcome of the investigation, took place at a meeting of the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission held earlier this month in Louisville.

Frohlich, 65, served as the chief circuit judge for the 54th Judicial Circuit in Kentucky, which includes Boone and Gallatin counties.

Prior to becoming a judge, Frohlich served as a master commissioner for Boone County from 1989 to 2004.

He has also previously served as a domestic relations commissioner, an assistant commonwealth attorney, city attorney for the City of Walton, and as an attorney for the Boone and Gallatin County Child Support Program.

During his tenure as a circuit judge, Frohlich developed the Felony Mediation Docket program which has been adopted by the Commonwealth of Kentucky and other jurisdictions.

Gentry was elected to the Family Count judgeship in November 2018. She faces nine charges, among them having sex with coworkers in her office during work hours, making unwanted advances toward co-workers, forcing a coworker to quit to make room for another hire, and coercing people from the bench to donate to her campaign.

In written answers to the commission, Gentry denied the allegations. She will continue to receive pay while awaiting a final determination on the allegations against her.

It is not clear how Gentry’s Family Court caseload will be handled if her suspension extends beyond January 31.

Contact Mark Hansel at mark.hansel@nkytrib.com