Regional Alliance’s 1NKY facility is now open in Frankfort, putting region’s best, unified foot forward















1NKY Frankfort, a new hub for sponsoring NKY organizations and businesses to convene, strategize, advocate and provide collective impact, is now open.

The facility, an initiative of the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance, is located at 418 Capital Avenue in Frankfort, within walking distance of the Kentucky State Capital. It offers NKY businesses an opportunity to have a consistent presence and provide a unified voice on important issues to our region.

“We are very excited to open this facility,” said Garren Colvin, Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance Board Member and President/CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, who led the initiative. “For the first time, Northern Kentucky organizations will have a place to come together in the heart of the capital and work together to advocate for issues that transform Northern Kentucky and move the region forward.”



In addition, the initiative aims to strategically position the NKY community with legislators for the long-term. It’s part of 1NKY, an initiative of the Regional Alliance which intends to move the community forward through the identification and implementation of bold, transformative goals matched to NKY’s regional needs.

“We continue to position Northern Kentucky for growth along with our community organizations,” said Kay Geiger, Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance Board Chair and PNC Regional President for Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky.

“Establishing a permanent presence in the capital is just one of the many initiatives we have identified with the goal of propelling Northern Kentucky as one of the lead places to work, live and do business.”

Sponsorships of the facility are available to corporate, non-profit and other organizations affiliated with Northern Kentucky. Benefits include access to meeting and office space, the ability to host private events, organization recognition, and more, and vary by sponsorship level.

Sponsors include St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Corporex, DBL Law, CVG, Fischer Homes, Northern Kentucky University, Tri-ED, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Ziegler & Schneider, P.S.C.

For more information on sponsorship, contact szorn@NKRegionalAlliance.com.

“We are confident that the results of this new initiative will bring outstanding results for NKY, and look forward to expanding this collaborative effort,” Colvin said.

The Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance is a passionate group of Presidents and CEOs leading regional companies who intend to accelerate progress both economically and socially for this place we love, for the people we love. Now and for future generations.