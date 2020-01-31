Prep Sports Notebook: Player breaks team scoring record, coach reaches 500 wins in girls basketball















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle senior point guard Maddie Scherr set another team record on Wednesday when she netted 31 points in a win over Conner to become the Raiders’ all-time leading scorer with 2,118 total points.

Scherr, who was named to the McDonald’s All-American girls team last week, also holds all-time records in rebounds, assists and steals at Ryle. She surpassed the previous scoring record of 2,012 points that was set by Lauren Schwartz, a senior on last year’s state championship team.

This season, Scherr is averaging 15.7 points for the 11-9 Raiders. The University of Oregon recruit is listed among the top candidates for Miss Kentucky Basketball, an award that goes to the top senior in the state each year.

Last week, Simon Kenton girls basketball coach Jeff Stowers picked up his 400th win as head coach of the Pioneers and 500th win of his varsity coaching career.

In 18 seasons at Simon Kenton, Stowers now has a 402-149 record for a 72.9 winning percentage. His teams have played in 11 of the last 14 8th Region championship games and won five titles.

Stowers took charge of the Simon Kenton program in 2002 when the team was coming off a 1-21 season. Four years later, the Pioneers made it to their first 8th Region final and posted a 26-5 record.

The Pioneers currently have the best record in Northern Kentucky at 22-3. This week, they were ranked No. 2 in the state coaches poll and No. 4 in the state power rankings.

Aaron Stamm of Ludlow is the other girls basketball coach who reached a career milestone with his 300th career victory last week.

Last summer, Stamm resigned as Conner’s head coach to return to Ludlow, where his head coaching career began. He picked up 124 wins in his first stint as Ludlow’s coach, 161 wins in nine seasons at Conner and his current Ludlow team has now won 16 games to give him a 301 total.

Boys basketball showdown will be Saturday matinee game

A showdown between the top two boys basketball teams in Northern Kentucky will kick off the final month of the regular season on Saturday when Highlands visits Covington Catholic in a matinee game at 4 p.m.

In the last Northern Kentucky coaches poll, Covington Catholic (18-4) was No. 1 and Highlands (19-1) was No. 2. This week, they were both ranked among the state’s top 10 teams in the Associated Press coaches poll with CovCath at No. 6 and Highlands at No. 9.

The latest statewide power rankings published by the Lexington Herald Leader had CovCath on top and Highlands at No. 15. But the ratings percentage index used by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) has Highlands at No. 10 and CovCath at No. 18.

In statistics posted on the KHSAA website, Highlands has the state’s second highest scoring average at 82.1. The team leader is junior Sam Vinson, who’s averaging 24.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The Bluebirds also have one of the state’s top 3-point shooters in junior Luke Muller, who has made 72 of 165 for 43.6 percent.

CovCath is a well disciplined team that has the state’s second lowest defensive average (47.4) and ranks fifth in field goal percentage (53.5). The floor leader is senior guard Grant Disken, who’s averaging a team-high 16.7 points. The Colonels have been strong on the boards, averaging 29.6 rebounds per game against a tough schedule.

Football coaches announce finalists for That’s My Boy Award

The four finalists for the Brian Williams That’s My Boy Award have been released by the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association.

A rating system that awards points for achievements in football, academics and community service is used to determine the finalists. The winner will be announced during the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the National Football Foundation banquet on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Manor House in Mason, Ohio.

This year’s finalists are Michael Mayer of Covington Catholic, Ian Vallandingham of Ludlow, Jared Hicks of Conner and Caulyn Asher of Dayton.

Mayer is coming off an impressive senior season. He was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Kentucky for being the leading pass receiver and leading tackler on CovCath’s undefeated state championship team.

Hicks finished the regular season as the leading passer in Northern Kentucky. Vallandingham averaged more than 150 yards per game passing and rushing combined. Asher led his team in tackles.