Owners of Florence professional baseball team to announce new name, logo for team tonight















NKyTribune staff

The wait is almost over.

The sales of the Florence Freedom to a new ownership group was announced in July.

In October, the group announced plans for a rebranding and one of the biggest changes was a decision to rename the team.

Since that time, a public campaign that included a Name the Team contest and public voting, have taken place.

The top five names announced for public voting were Y’alls, Fossil Jockeys, No Sox, Go-Goettas and Pop Flies.

There has been much speculation about the new name and whether one of those names would be chosen, or if maybe a “wild card” favorite might emerge.

Tonight the speculation ends.

At 6:30 pm., in the Florence Government Center, the new identity of Florence’s, and Northern Kentucky’s, professional baseball team will be announced.

Members of the organization, including CEO David Delbello and General Manager Josh Anderson, will join Florence Mayor Diane Whalen and members of the city council to announce the name, and provide details of the voting process.

Team leaders say the rebranding is designed to represent the Northern Kentucky area and will be an asset to the Greater Cincinnati community.

A new logo, and possibly a new mascot are also expected to be part of the rebranding.

The team came to Florence 16 years ago and former owner Clint Brown rescued the team from a rocky start. He lead it through a prolonged period of success and stability.

When Brown died unexpectedly in January, 2018, the future of the team was uncertain. Brown’s wife, Kim Brown, continued the team’s run of success and was named Frontier League Executive of the Year in 2018.

She promised to keep the team in Florence and said that was foremost in her mind when she put the team up for sale.

It was ultimately bought by a group of local businessmen, headed by Delbello.

The Florence professional baseball team is a member of the Independent Frontier League. The team plays all home games at UC Health Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence.

Following tonight’s announcement, Whalen and members of the ownership group will be on hand to answer questions about the rebranding and plans for the future of professional baseball in Northern Kentucky.

The Florence Government Center is located at 8100 Ewing Blvd. in Florence.