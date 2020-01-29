OKI presents first of ‘Much in Common’ series at Kenton County Administration Building Thursday















“Much in Common” is a new initiative by OKI to bring regional leaders together to discuss collaborative strategies to improve the quality of life in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Economic development is the topic of its first “Much in Common” event to be held Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Kenton County Administration Building.



It is open to the public.

Panelists are Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati; Lee Crume, president and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-Ed; and Terri Randall, president and CEO of One Dearborn.

Judge Kris Knochelmann of Kenton County is moderator.

The panelists will be addressing identifying and solve the biggest challenges facing the region related to economic development and strategies to attract jobs and companies to the area.

The event will be held in the Second Floor – Courtroom & Training Room at 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the Tri-State.