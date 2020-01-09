Ohmer pours in 22 points to lead unbeaten Georgetown (Ky.) to 74-61 win at Thomas More















NKyTribune staff

Jake Ohmer enjoyed a triumphant homecoming Thursday night, scoring 22 points and leading unbeaten Georgetown (Ky.) to a 74-61 win over Thomas More in the Connor Convocation Center.

Ohmer, a graduate of Scott High School, buried four 3-pointers and dished out three assists as the Tigers improved to 14-0 overall, 4-0 in the Mid-South Conference. Georgetown held Thomas More (12-4 overall, 0-4 Mid-South) to 39.3 percent shooting from the field.

Eljay Cowherd added 19 points and three assists for Georgetown, which is the defending NAIA national champion. The Tigers built a 38-26 halftime lead as Ohmer poured in 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field.

The Tigers used a 9-0 run early in the second half, extending their advantage to 47-30 on a basket by Kyran Jones off an assist from Ohmer.

Ryan Batte scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Thomas More. Noah Pack added 14 points off the bench for the Saints, who were 10-for-30 from 3-point range.

Georgetown’s Chris Coffey pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds, while Jones grabbed nine boards. The shorthanded Tigers — who lost high-scoring guard Nico Clareth (21.7 points per game) in early December — committed just five turnovers and won despite making just nine free throws in 16 attempts.

Ohmer, who played two seasons at Western Kentucky before transferring to Georgetown, averaged 27.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a senior at Scott and scored a school-record 2,705 career points.

The Taylor Mill native became a crowd favorite at the 2017 Sweet 16 in Lexington, scoring 106 points during three games – the 13th-most ever scored in a single Kentucky state tournament – while leading Scott to the semifinals in Rupp Arena.

Jacob Conway chipped in 13 points for Georgetown, which posted a 33-4 record last season en route to the NAIA national title.

Reid Jolly netted 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for Thomas More, which will play host to Cumberland (Tenn.) on Jan. 16 at 8 p.m.

TMU WOMEN DEFEAT GEORGETOWN: Emily Schultz scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Thomas More to an 87-55 win over visiting Georgetown (Ky.) on Thursday. Kaela Saner finished with 17 points and four rebounds for the Saints, who improved to 12-5 overall, 1-3 in the Mid-South Conference.

Thomas More’s Briana McNutt added 15 points, four assists and three steals. Zoie Barth added nine points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Saints.

Georgetown dropped to 11-6 overall, 2-2 in the Mid-South Conference.

NKU WOMEN LOSE AT IUPUI: IUPUI outscored Northern Kentucky by a 50-28 margin in the paint and cruised to an 89-61 win Thursday night at Indianapolis.

Grayson Rose and Ivy Turner both finished with 12 points to lead NKU, which dropped to 8-8 overall, 2-3 in the Horizon League. Carissa Garcia added 10 points for the Norse, while teammate Taylor Clos chipped in nine points.

Rachel McLimore led IUPUI with 26 points. The Jaguars (10-6 overall, 4-1 Horizon League) shot 60 percent from the field and outrebounded NKU by a 33-23 count.



(Information compiled from Thomas More, Georgetown, NKU and staff reports)