Notre Dame Academy offers $78,750 in scholarships to 28 incoming ‘future Pandas’















Notre Dame Academy offered academic scholarships totaling $78,750 to 28 incoming freshmen at NDA’s High School Placement Test (HSPT) results meeting recently.

Representing eight local grade schools, these talented students earned the scholarships based on their outstanding performance on the High School Placement Test in December 2019.

Due to the generosity of the Sisters of Notre Dame and other benefactors, Notre Dame Academy awards several academic scholarships to the top performers on the HSPT each year. The scholarships range from $500-$2000.

This year, NDA offered 15 renewable Academic Excellence Scholarships to students who scored in the 97, 98 and 99 percentile, and 28 benefactor scholarships based on academic performance.

Notre Dame Academy is committed to its mission of educating women to make a difference in the world and offers a comprehensive tuition assistance program that is available to prospective and current NDA families. The total amount of financial assistance given by Notre Dame Academy in the 2018-19 school year was $914,862.00.

Notre Dame Academy congratulates the following future Pandas from the Class of 2024 who were offered academic scholarships for the 2020-21 school year:



Grayson Rohmiller

Lucy Bailey

Mia Kent

Clara Heberling

Gabrielle White

Georgia Kleman

Mary Catherine Kelly

Jasmine Barczak

Allison Knop

Hannah Renaker

Kelsey Weil

Nicolette Cottingham

Isabelle Fettig

Paige Summe

Sophia Ernst

Nora Kampinga

Lacey Mack

Lydia Dusing

Klaire Eckhardt

Allison Laws

Megan McKeown

Kimberly Woeste

Maria Haacke

Sophia Santos

Madison Jacobs

Ryan Baker

Layla Ficke

Allison Magary

Notre Dame Academy is a Catholic college preparatory school of 575 students located in Park Hills, Kentucky. The only all-girls school in Northern Kentucky, Notre Dame Academy has embraced the mission of educating young women to make a difference in the world. The school was founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1906 and has celebrated more than 100 years of faith-based education in the Catholic intellectual tradition.