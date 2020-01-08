Notice: Owen Electric Cooperative is proposing to build a communication tower in Hebron















Owen Electric Cooperative, Inc. proposes to build a 144-foot tower for communication purposes in Hebron.



The geodetic coordinates are 39-03-37.4N, 084-37-33.6W.

The FCC ASR file number are A1151375. Interested persons may review the applications at this website by entering the file number.

Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review.

The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554