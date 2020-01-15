Northern Kentucky University welcomes students back with campus-wide Winterfest activities















Northern Kentucky University is helping students gear up for spring semester with Winterfest, a week full of campus-wide activities.

Winterfest began on Monday and continues through the first week of classes. Students can attend activities such as the Winter Carnival, men’s basketball games and open houses for student organizations. Winterfest concludes with the annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Community Service on Monday, Jan. 20.

For the third year in a row, students can ice skate in between classes at the Winter Carnival on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The giant snow globe experience will return to the Votruba Student Union Plaza as well. All events are free and open to all NKU students.

“It’s important to show that student engagement happens throughout the year and doesn’t end after the holidays,” said Tiffany Mayse, director of Student Engagement at NKU. “Winterfest welcomes returning students back to campus while showing new and transfer students all the opportunities that NKU has to offer.”

The Office of Student Engagement hosts Winterfest each year at the beginning of spring semester. Students are encouraged to visit the MyEngagement portal to learn more about campus organizations.

