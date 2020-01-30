Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance holds first 1NKY Summit Series, reporting on its primary initiatives















The Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance, in partnership with Northern Kentucky’s growth organizations, held its 1NKY Summit Series quarterly update recently.

The 1NKY Summit Series identifies initiatives through outreach to the NKY business community, municipalities and other stakeholder groups.

The quarterly updates are an opportunity for partners to share their progress and address obstacles associated with these agreed-upon initiatives.

“We are holding our efforts accountable,” said Karen Finan, President & CEO of the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance. “We intend for this work to provide transformative outcomes for the Northern Kentucky Community, and move in a bold direction.”

Updates were provided on the following initiatives:

• The funding, development and implementation of the NKY brand identity, which aims to provide a unified voice for growth within the Cincinnati MSA and Frankfort;

• The strengthening of NKY’s talent pipeline by providing work-based learning experiences through internships and apprenticeships for secondary school students, to increase the pool of available workers in the region;

• The development of shovel-ready sites with funding to attract office and industrial businesses along with supporting residential, retail, hospitality and entertainment developments that enhance the quality of place necessary to attract and retain talent;

• The establishment of a comprehensive intelligence unit, with a goal of making it easy to do business in NKY through data-driven community and business-based decisions.

The 1NKY Summit initiative is led by the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance in partnership with growth organizations inclusive of the Northern Kentucky Chamber, Tri-ED, Catalytic Fund, Southbank, Horizon Fund, Northern Kentucky Area Development District, meetNKY and Northern Kentucky University. Teams from this group are assigned to each initiative and are working with the business community on implementation over the next 12-18 months.

1NKY Summit Series updates are held quarterly. In addition to the January 22 update, further sessions are planned this year on April 22 and July 22.

“Our work will lead to a road map for the communities we serve with tangible initiatives that move NKY forward,” Finan said.

The Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance is a group of Presidents and CEOs of regional companies who intend to accelerate progress both economically and socially of this place we love, for the people we love. Now and for future generations. For more information, visit the website.



