Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosts January Pints & Perspectives, Eggs ‘N Issues















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) kicks off the 2020 Pints & Perspectives series with “Balancing Career & Wellness” on Thursday, January 23, from 4:30-6 p.m. at R.C. Durr YMCA (5874 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005).

“Balancing a career and staying physical and mentally healthy is an important conversation, not just for employees, but businesses as well,” said NKY Chamber President & CEO, Brent Cooper. “What better way to kick off the new decade than by learning how to properly take care of yourself and the business benefits of wellness.”

Attendees will hear from Liz Bonis, Health Anchor and Medical Reporter for Local 12, Carri Chandler, Vice President of the St. Elizabeth Foundation, and Garry Horton, Executive Search Consultant with Gilman Partners on how they balance their well being while working.

Registration for Pints & Perspectives is $25 for NKY Chamber members, $35 for future NKY Chamber members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Pre-registration is required and is available online at nkychamber.com/events.

The Title Sponsor for Pints & Perspectives is C-Forward.

Reminder: January Eggs ‘N Issues toPreview General Assembly session

On Tuesday, January 21, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host Eggs ‘N Issues: General Assembly Preview. During the event panelists will give a preview of the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly session in Frankfort, and discuss the potential impact on Northern Kentucky legislative priorities.

Panelists include:

* Rep. Kim Banta – Rep. Kim Banta is a State Representative for the Commonwealth of Kentucky serving the 63rd District.

* Sen. Chris McDaniel – Sen. Chris McDaniel is a member of the Kentucky State Senate representing the 23rd District and serves as the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee.

* Rep. Sal Santoro – Sen. Sal Santoro has been a State Representative representing the 60th District since 2007.

* Rep. Buddy Wheatley – Buddy Wheatley is a State Representative for the Commonwealth of Kentucky serving the 65th District.

“As the Kentucky General Assembly prepares for the upcoming session, Northern Kentucky needs to play an active role in advancing the policy agenda,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “We appreciate having Senator McDaniel and Representatives Banta, Santoro and Wheatly join us so that the business community can be informed about the important issues being addressed in Frankfort.”

Eggs ‘N Issues will take place at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center (1379 Donaldson Rd., Erlanger, Ky, 41018). The event will begin with check-in, breakfast, and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m., with the discussion and audience Q&A running from 7:55-9:15 a.m.

Registration for Eggs ‘N Issues is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com/events.

Eggs ‘N Issues Title Sponsor is DBL Law.

NKyChamber