Northern Kentucky Chamber announces new live stream series for safety and wellness professionals















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the Workplace Safety Live Stream Series, presented by Humana.

Kicking off in January, the Workplace Safety Live Stream Series, presented by Humana will be a free monthly series hosted by Kathrine Nero featuring Q&As with industry experts. the series was created to educate busy employers overseeing workplace safety issues, compliance, updates on standards and laws, and more.

In addition to being able to watch the live stream series online, attendees can opt to attend the live-stream filming.

Each month the NKY Chamber will host a free coffee and conversation with that month’s featured expert 30-minutes prior to broadcast so that attendees can ask direct questions and network with industry peers. Individuals will also have the opportunity to submit questions anonymously prior to each streaming at www.nkychamber.com/events.

All sessions will be archived on the NKY Chamber’s website.

“We’re excited to launch this new live stream series for employers,” said Debby Shipp, Vice President of International Affairs & Business Growth at the NKY Chamber. “We hear all the time how busy employers are, and how hard it is to get out of the office. With this new series, employers will be able to hear about important workplace safety issues directly from our region’s top workplace safety experts, when and where it best works for their schedules.”

The Workplace Safety Live Stream Series will host its first live stream on January 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.The session will focus on workers’ compensation and will be led by Blaine Hoffman, VP of Safety for iReport Source, an online software as a service (SaaS) that allows companies to easily document and track safety incidents, allows employee reporting of hazards, suggestions, complete inspections, assign tasks and more.

Hoffman has more than 24 years of experience helping businesses design, implement, and sustain management systems and sharing industry best practices.

He also has a comprehensive knowledge of safety and environmental regulatory guidelines, procedures and standards development, statistics and reporting requisites that help keep businesses compliant.

While the complete Workplace Safety Live Stream schedule is still under development, future topics will include:

* February 19, 2020 – What OSHA Can Do For You, led by Steven Jones

* March 18, 2020 – Occupational Health Issues, led by Dr. James Keller

Workplace Safety Live Stream Series, presented by Humana, and the pre-broadcast coffee and conversations meetups, are free to view/attend, though advanced registration is required. Each coffee and conversation will take place from 10:00 -10:30 a.m. with the live stream beginning at 10:30 a.m.

To view the upcoming Workplace Safety Live Stream schedule, or to register for an upcoming broadcast, click here.

Questions about the new series, or for upcoming speakers, can be directed to Debby Shipp at dshipp@nkychamber.com.

NKY Chamber