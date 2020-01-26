Nominations open for 25th Governor’s Service Awards honoring Kentuckians who serve others















If you know an extraordinary Kentuckian or group who works diligently to improve the lives of others, now is the time to nominate them for one of the 2020 Governor’s Service Awards.

To honor individuals and groups and highlight the impact of volunteerism and service, Serve Kentucky, an agency of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, is now accepting nominations for the awards.

“Kentucky continues to be blessed by individuals who serve their neighbors through faith-based organizations and as volunteers addressing a variety of unmet needs in our communities,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “These awards are an excellent way to show our gratitude and appreciation for these individuals.”

This is the 25th year for the annual service awards, which recognize the contributions of Kentuckians to their fellow citizens. Serve Kentucky hosts a special ceremony each year to publicly honor the winners and others who have given back to their communities through volunteering and service, without expectation of reward or commendation.

Serve Kentucky Executive Director Joe Bringardner said the state service commission advocates for and helps support effective volunteer program management, administers Kentucky’s AmeriCorps national service programs and recognizes volunteer service across the state through its annual Governor’s Service Awards.

“Those who serve Kentucky through programs like AmeriCorps and volunteering are living selflessly,” Bringardner said. “Kentucky is fortunate to have so many volunteers and national service members whose initiative, creativity, and energy have made such a positive change.”

“Service is about taking the initiative to make a change for others,” Bringardner said. “These awards thank those for their worthwhile efforts and encourage others who are willing to follow their lead to do more for our families, friends, and neighbors.

The award nomination deadline is Saturday, Feb. 15.

Volunteer service must have been performed in Kentucky, serving primarily Kentuckians. Individuals and groups may be nominated in only one category. Self-nominations are accepted. Award categories spotlight the contributions of individuals, businesses, and groups. Other categories honor national service and lifetime achievement.

Award winners from the previous five years are ineligible for this year’s awards. Independent panels of reviewers score nominations using an assigned judging worksheet. The Awards Committee will consider top-scoring nominations in each category and collectively decide the winners.

Learn how to submit nominations online on the Serve Kentucky website at serve.ky.gov. Contact Amy Potts at amy.potts@ky.gov or 502-564-7420 for more information.

From Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services