Nominations now open for 2020 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards, deadline Jan. 31















Nominations are now open for the 2020 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards, presented by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

The awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance and leadership.



“There are so many talented women across Northern Kentucky who are using their time and talents to make an impact on our community,” said Julie Tapke, chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards. “We want to shine a light on their hard work and accomplishments and these awards enable us to do that.”



Nominations are now being accepted for the following awards:



The Outstanding Women of NKY Award

This award celebrates women who live, work, or volunteer in Northern Kentucky and represent the great diversity and extraordinary accomplishments of today’s women. All the honorees represent ideal role models for young women who follow in their footsteps.



Emerging Leader Award

This award recognizes a woman who has made an impact on the NKY community and is under 40.



Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Award

This award recognizes a woman who has had a major impact on the NKY community over her lifetime.



Helen Carroll Champion of Education Award

This award honors a woman that is a recognized leader for her impact and dedication to education in the NKY community.



Honorees will be announced in March and the awards will be presented during the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon, presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare on Tuesday, April 28 at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center (3861 Olympic Blvd. Erlanger).

The nomination deadline is January 31.



The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in the fall of 1984 by the late Nancy Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. Since 1985, over 200 women have been recognized for blazing trails, opening doors, or demonstrating leadership in their homes, their professions, their communities, or their state.



More information about the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky awards, past honorees, and the nomination form, can be found online at www.NKYChamber.com/OWNK.