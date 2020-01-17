No longer a laughing matter for NKU fans, Cleveland State visits BB&T Arena on Saturday night















By Don Owen

NKyTribune reporter

Northern Kentucky basketball fans will not be laughing when Cleveland State arrives at BB&T Arena on Saturday night. Not after what’s happened the last two seasons, when the underdog Vikings spoiled a pair of important evenings for the Norse with huge upsets.

Two years ago, Cleveland State upset top-seeded NKU in the Horizon League Tournament and ended the Norse’s bid to earn a repeat trip to the NCAA Tournament. And last year, the Vikings — winless on the road and in the Horizon League cellar — ruined Senior Night for NKU All-American Drew McDonald with a stunning 83-77 win at BB&T Arena.

Now, fast-forward to Saturday at 7 p.m., when NKU — which owns a four-game winning streak and plenty of momentum after crushing Youngstown State on Thursday night — plays host to Cleveland State.

NKU is 13-6 overall, 5-2 in the Horizon League. Cleveland State is 7-12 overall, 3-3 in the Horizon League.

Cleveland State endured a tumultuous offseason with the firing of head coach Dennis Felton in July, not to mention the transfers of several standouts who were expected to be in the lineup this season. The Vikings turned to former Florida State assistant Dennis Gates, who has resurrected the program in a hurry.

Picked by virtually everyone to finish last in the Horizon league, Cleveland State is tied for fourth place. The Vikings have already beaten Youngstown State and also picked up a road win at IUPUI.

Cleveland State is led by 6-foot-8 Algevon Eichelberger, a transfer from DePaul who averages 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Torrey Patton, a 6-foot-5 wing, averages 11.0 points per contest for the Vikings. Craig Beaudion (9.2 ppg) and Tre Gomillion (9.1 ppg) are key contributors in the Cleveland State rotation.

Cleveland State also has an NKU connection on its staff as former Norse All-American Steven Wright is the director of video operations. The Vikings dropped a 75-62 decision at Wright State on Thursday night. Patton netted a game-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Vikings.

NKU, meanwhile, posted an impressive 88-63 win over Youngstown State. Tyler Sharpe buried nine 3-pointers and finished with 33 points to lead the Norse.

Sharpe, who joined NKU’s 1,000-point club with a trey early in the first half, ranks 28th all-time in Norse history with 1,024 points. He averages 16.4 points per game.

Trevon Faulkner poured in 22 points against Youngstown State and has reached double figures in all seven Horizon League games. The sophomore guard averages 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Jalen Tate averages 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Tate scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked a pair of shots against Youngstown State. The junior guard also converted seven of his eight free throws.

Sophomore point guard Bryson Langdon has started the last 16 games for NKU, and his 4.7 assists per game in Horizon League play rank third in the conference. Langdon scored 10 points on Thursday night.

