NKyTribune columnists Lauren and Rob Hudson get national award for family-friendly book achievement















Frost Brown Todd attorney Robert Hudson and his daughter, University of Kentucky Singletary Scholar Lauren Hudson, have received the Mom’s Choice Gold Award for their collaborative book entitled It Can Be Done – Students Leading an Exceptional America.

The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for parents and educators and is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services.



It Can Be Done presents the stories of two Kentucky students who overcome obstacles to live the American dream through education, hard work, and responsible decisions. The book’s characters, inspired by Hudson family experiences, help shape their community through business and charitable successes. Glenn Beck’s network, Blaze TV, featured It Can Be Done after it became a Top 5 Bestseller on Amazon for Free Enterprise Books.

It Can Be Done is the follow-up to Our Best Tomorrow – Students Teaching Capitalism to America. Fox News and Fox Business News have repeatedly featured the father-daughter duo and their Students Leading America Series on air. Our Best Tomorrow received several national awards and it also became a Top 5 Bestseller on Amazon for Free Enterprise Books.

Students Leading America Series books have been distributed into Greater Cincinnati, Central Kentucky, West Virginia, and Texas classrooms.

“Our books can teach students that businesses strive to help people through jobs, products, services, charitable donations and so much more,” stated young author Lauren Hudson. “These books can help students get a head start in understanding how they can become successful. We are honored they will be taught in the classroom.”

The Hudsons write a family-oriented “Letters of Common Ground” column that appears in the NKyTribune and KyForward each Monday morning.



Rob Hudson explained their goal for the columns, “We want to reach families with simple, positive messages. Because of our NKyTribune and KyForward partnerships, we have heard from readers who use the columns as a foundation for healthy family discussions. That makes it all worthwhile.”

Later this year, Headline Books, the Hudsons’ publisher, will release the third book in Lauren’s young adult fantasy series, entitled The Redemption. On the strength of her young adult series, Lauren became a two-time Independent Author of the Year, garnering awards in London, Paris, Hollywood, and New York.

The Hudsons are also completing work on three books in a new series, entitled Dinner Table Discussions, set for release in 2021. The books, subtitled Positive Messages to Unite America, Freedom Messages to Unite America, and Biblical Messages to Unite America, will be based in part on their NKyTribune and KyForward columns.

Lauren describes the new series as “Our best effort to cut through a noisy popular culture with commentary about priorities of love, service, and faith. It means so much to have the opportunity to write with Dad about topics near and dear to the heart.”