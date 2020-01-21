NKY, KY Chambers partner to host recovery friendly workplace event; OSHA is focus of Feb. live stream















America’s workforce is impacted by the increased rates of substance use disorder and addiction, and is largely unequipped to protect, retain, and hire employees.

On Tuesday, February 11 the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber), in partnership with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (Kentucky Chamber), will host “Creating a Recovery Friendly Workplace While Upholding Zero Tolerance Policies – An HR Leader’s Technical Assistance Workshop for Battling Today’s Addiction Epidemic.”

The event will take place at the NKY Chamber offices (300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 330, Ft. Mitchell).

The workshop, which runs from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., is designed to help employers and human resources professionals better understand how Substance Use Disorder (SUD) could be impacting the workforce, and explore new policies and practices in regards to hiring, treatment, recovery, and prevention.

“The opioid epidemic is devastating families, communities, and businesses,” said Debby Shipp, Vice President of Business Growth and International Affairs. “It’s important that human resources professionals understand the intricacies of the disease and know that it is possible to maintain a drug-free workplace, while supporting a recovery friendly culture.”

The cost of the workshop is $25 for NKY Chamber members, $40 for future NKY Chamber members, and $20 for NKYP Passport Holders. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required and available at nkychamber.com/events.

Live Stream Feb. 19: What OSHA Can Do For You

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) new Workplace Safety Live Stream Series, presented by Humana, will continue February 19 with its second installment, “What OSHA Can Do For You.”

The session will address the role of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as well as how the organization can be a resource for safety and wellness professionals.

Led by Steven Jones, Occupational Safety and Health Administrator at the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, the session will be live-streamed from 11-11:30 a.m.

“What OSHA Can Do For You” will cover what safety and wellness professionals can expect of an OSHA visit, what to do if an organization gets a citation.

It will also focus on the Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health (KOSH) consultation program that can do an audit or survey where they walk through a site and complete a report with hazards and work with the company to fix them.

In addition to being able to watch the live stream series online, attendees can opt to attend the live stream filming.

Each month the NKY Chamber will host a free coffee and conversation with that month’s featured expert 30-minutes prior to broadcast so that attendees can ask direct questions and network with industry peers. Individuals will also have the opportunity to submit questions anonymously prior to each streaming at www.nkychamber.com/events. All sessions will be archived on the NKY Chamber’s website.

While the complete Workplace Safety Live Stream schedule is still under development, the March 18 session will focus on occupational health issues and will be led by Dr. James Keller from St. Elizabeth Business Health.

Workplace Safety Live Stream Series, presented by Humana, and the pre-broadcast coffee and conversations meetups, are free to view/attend, though advanced registration is required.

Each coffee and conversation will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with the live stream beginning at 11 a.m.

To view the upcoming Workplace Safety Live Stream schedule, or to register for an upcoming broadcast, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.

Questions about the new series, or upcoming speakers, can be directed to Debby Shipp at dshipp@nkychamber.com.

NKY Chamber