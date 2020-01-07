NKY Chamber hosts hiring bias workshop; YPs launch NextGen Leader speaker series















Unconscious bias in the workplace, especially in hiring, can lead to unintentional discrimination and a less diverse employee base. That’s why the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host a workshop on “Hiring Bias,” Thursday, January 16.

Priya Klocek, President & CEO of Consultant On the Go LLC, will lead the session. Klocek has more than 20 years of experience working in talent management, leadership development, change management, and diversity & inclusion.

“Hiring bias is becoming more of a hot topic in human resources, especially in regards to technology,” said Debby Shipp, vice rresident of Business Growth and International Trade at the NKY Chamber. “Attendees of this workshop will learn how to identify bias and implement solutions in their business and hire for their needs.”

“Hiring Bias” will run from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. at Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch (401 Kenton Lands Rd Erlanger, KY 41018). A light breakfast and refreshments will be provided. Registration is $25 for NKY Chamber members, $40 for future NKY Chamber members, and $20 for NKYP Passport holders.

Additional details about the workshop and registration information can be found online at www.nkychamber.com/events.

Chamber Young Professionals launch NextGen Leader speaker series

Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) is pleased to announce the launch of the NextGen Leader Speaker Series.

Kicking off January 16, 2020, the NextGen Leader Speaker Series will feature accomplished young professional leaders who will discuss steps they’ve taken to become the leader they are today, career challenges they’ve faced, and tips for successful work/life balance.

Attendees of the first luncheon will hear from Danielle Amrine, Executive Director for the Welcome House, Molly Berrens, owner of Spotted Yeti Media, and Mike Grout, COO of C-Forward.

“NKYP is very excited to offer this new event to our Passport Holders and other young professionals,” said John Enzweiler, Co-Chair of the NKYP Programming Committee. “We hope these types of conversations will lead to further success for our Passport Holders in their own careers.”

“We’re excited for the changes we’ve made since transitioning from Legacy to NKYP, using the feedback from our Passport Holders to provide impactful and engaging events,” added Dani Schwarz, Co-Chair of the NKYP Programming Committee. “This event allows our Next Generation Leader Award winners to stay engaged with NKYP and future NGLA prospects to learn from them.”

Registration for the NextGen Leader Speaker Series is $25 for general admission, free for NKYP Passport Holders, and includes lunch sponsored by VonLehman. Registration is required and available online here.

The 2019-20 NKYP Presenting Sponsor is MCM CPAs & Advisors and Supporting Sponsors include Analytics That Profit, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics, and Wiseway Supply. Event Sponsors include Humana and Scooter Media.

The mission of Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) is to encourage young leaders who embrace the principles of meaningful participation, effective citizenship and extraordinary imagination to unite in an effort to enhance the quality of life and economic wellbeing in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati communities.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is a Five-Star Accredited Chamber with nearly 1,500-member companies representing approximately 175,000 employees.

For additional information on the NKY Chamber click here.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce