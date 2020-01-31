NKY Chamber announces finalists for Business Impact Awards to be presented March 25















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announced the local business finalists for its Business Impact Awards, presented to local businesses making an impact. The winners will be named at an event on March 25.



The Business Impact Awards recognize businesses – small and large, new and long-standing, who are impacting the Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices, and leadership. It is a celebration of success and a way to showcase the strength of the Northern Kentucky business community. A panel of judges selected five finalists from each of the nine Business Impact Award categories. More than 160 applications were received. Finalists will be recognized and winners will be announced during the event.



“We have a lot of businesses in our region that are doing innovative, creative things for both employees and customers,” said Lynn Abeln, Vice President, Membership-Sponsorship Sales. “Being recognized as a Business Impact Award finalist puts these businesses in the spotlight and highlights how they are helping to make Northern Kentucky a great place to live, work and play.”



The 2020 Business Impact Awards finalists are:



Small (1-10), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: Recognizes companies that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent NKY to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services.















