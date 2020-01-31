NKY Chamber announces finalists for Business Impact Awards to be presented March 25

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announced the local business finalists for its Business Impact Awards, presented to local businesses making an impact. The winners will be named at an event on March 25.
The Business Impact Awards recognize businesses – small and large, new and long-standing, who are impacting the Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices, and leadership. It is a celebration of success and a way to showcase the strength of the Northern Kentucky business community. A panel of judges selected five finalists from each of the nine Business Impact Award categories. More than 160 applications were received. Finalists will be recognized and winners will be announced during the event.
“We have a lot of businesses in our region that are doing innovative, creative things for both employees and customers,” said Lynn Abeln, Vice President, Membership-Sponsorship Sales. “Being recognized as a Business Impact Award finalist puts these businesses in the spotlight and highlights how they are helping to make Northern Kentucky a great place to live, work and play.”
The 2020 Business Impact Awards finalists are:
Small (1-10), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: Recognizes companies that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent NKY to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services.
Small Business:
· Complete Forklift Repair, LLC
· Focal Point Solutions, LLC
· HR Elements, LLC
· Red Hawk Technologies, LLC
· The Delish Dish, LLC
Medium Business:
· C-Forward, Inc.
· City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati
· Cru Cutters, LLC
· Gilman Partners
· Gravity Diagnostics
Large Business:
· HORAN
· MCM CPAs & Advisors, LLP
· Riegler Blacktop
· SUN Behavioral Health
· TiER1 Performance
Community Champions Award: Recognizes businesses and nonprofits that not only engage and give back to the community but value a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization.
Community Champions – Nonprofit
· Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
· Kenton County Public Library
· Life Learning Center
Community Champions – For-Profit
· Mortenson Family Dental
· Perfetti Van Melle
· VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm
Cool Place to Work Award: Recognizes a business that demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain, and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.
· Divisions Maintenance Group
· Emerge
· Jolly Enterprises
· Kohrs Lonnemann Heil Engineers (KLH Engineers)
· RESLV
Heritage Award: Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community. (Must have been in business longer than 25 years)
· Dupont Plumbing Inc.
· Paul Hemmer Company
· R. A. JONES
· Tyson Foods
· Verst Logistics
Start-Up Award: Recognizes a business that has shown proven growth and demonstrates sustainability. (Must have been in operation for at least one year but less than five)
· FFR Wealth Team
· Hometown Concrete, LLC
· Intentionally Fit with Kim Waits, LLC (iFit)
· IT Supply Solutions
· NKY Speech & Language Services
Innovation Award: Recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace.
· American Medical Response
· Carl Zeiss Vision
· Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions
· HUFF Realty
· The Great Bridal Chase
Business Growth Award: Recognizes a company that has shown the greatest success in revenue growth over the past three years. (Selection is based on revenue growth)
· City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati
· Disinfecting for You, Inc.
· HR Elements, LLC
· Integrity Express Logistics
· Prolocity Cloud Solutions
“Huntington is proud to partner with the Chamber to recognize such an impressive group of companies,” said Katrina Ward, Senior Vice President, Huntington National Bank and Chair of the
Business Impact Awards. “As a top-ranked SBA lender, Huntington is a strong supporter of all of the business that call Northern Kentucky home.”
The Business Impact Awards, presented by Huntington Bank will take place from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center (One West RiverCenter Blvd) in Covington, Ky. The cost to attend is $40, $35 for NKYP Passport Holders. Tickets can be purchased online.
The Business Impact Awards are presented by Huntington Bank. Award Sponsors include Cushman & Wakefield, Global Business Solutions (GBS), Strauss Troy, and VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm. Individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Diana McGlade at 859-578-6381.