NKU scores 30 unanswered points in second half, cruises to 68-52 win at Illinois-Chicago on Friday















NKyTribune staff

CHICAGO — How many times does a national television audience get to watch a 30-0 run during a college basketball game?

The viewers of ESPN2 were treated to such a mammoth spurt Friday night as Northern Kentucky scored 30 consecutive points in the second half en route to a 68-52 win at Illinois-Chicago. The Norse actually trailed by four points (33-29) before the massive scoring run.

By the time the 30-0 run ended, NKU owned a 59-33 lead.

Adrian Nelson grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds for NKU, which improved to 11-6 overall, 3-2 in the Horizon League. Nelson also scored a career-best 13 points and ignited the huge spurt with eight points.

It marked the first career double-double for Nelson, a 6-foot-7 sophomore from Pickerington, Ohio. Nelson also converted all five of his attempts from the field.

Jalen Tate scored 10 during the run and finished with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Trevon Faulkner netted a team-leading 15 points for the Norse, who shot 55.6 percent from the field in the second half.

NKU’s Adham Eleeda buried a trio of 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Tyler Sharpe added seven points for the Norse, who held UIC scoreless for 11 minutes during the 30-0 spurt.

Michael Diggins scored 15 points to lead UIC, which dropped its fourth consecutive game. The Flames (6-12 overall, 1-4 Horizon League) shot just 34.5 percent from the field.

NKU is now 7-2 all-time against UIC.

The Norse conclude the weekend road trip Sunday with a 2 p.m. game at IUPUI.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 68, ILLINOIS-CHICAGO 52

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (68)

Sharpe 3-10 0-0 7, Adheke 1-1 0-0 2, Faulkner 6-12 1-4 15, Langdon 1-5 1-2 3, Tate 5-12 1-5 12, Eleeda 3-6 0-0 9, Nelson 5-5 3-5 13, Harris 1-2 2-2 4, Djoko 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 8-18 68.

ILLINOIS-CHICAGO (52)

Ferguson 4-7 0-0 12, Ottey 4-7 2-3 11, Boahen 2-9 0-0 5, Diggins 5-9 3-4 15, Bridges 2-7 0-0 4, Blount 1-3 0-0 2, Ahale 0-6 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 0-5 0-0 0, Washington 1-2 0–0 3. Totals 19-56 5-7 52.

HALFTIME: NKU 26-25. 3-POINTERS: (NKU 8-28, UIC 9-26). REBOUNDS: NKU 35 (Nelson 15), UIC 38 (Diggins 9).

RECORDS: NKU 11-6, 3-2 HL; UIC 6-12, 1-4 HL

(Information compiled from NKU, UIC and staff reports)