NKU opening up classes to the community on Feb. 4 and 5 — chose your class, learn about teaching















Northern Kentucky University invites community members to explore an interesting subject for the day at its annual Making Teaching Public celebration. Open classes will be held on Feb. 4 and 5 for anyone to attend certain NKU courses.



Building on the success of last year, the university doubled the number of open classes from 10 to 20. The selected courses range from introductory to advanced, and the schedule runs throughout the day. Making Teaching Public is designed to be convenient for the community, so they explore NKU through a variety of subjects, classes and times.



“Making Teaching Public is an open invitation to our alumni and the community to experience the outstanding work of our faculty and visit our beautiful campus,” said President Ashish Vaidya. “We want to offer people the opportunity to sit in on class with our NKU students and learn about a number of engaging topics.”



Guests can park in the Welcome Center Garage, and an NKU representative will escort them to the classroom. They are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the class starts to allow time to park and walk to the building. Those interested in attending an open class need to complete an online form.



The Open Classes include:



Feb. 4



Ecology of the City | 9:25-10:40 p.m. | Use ecological theory to understand the links between the structure and function of cities. Visitors will be working on sustainability plans with students.



Constitutional Law | 10:30-11:45 a.m. | Discuss the role the United States Constitution plays in the structure of government.



Intro to Archaeological Methods & Theory | 10:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m. | Understand the basic concepts and methods of archaeology. Guests will collaborate with students in a hands-on workshop with prehistoric sherds.



Principles of Informatics | 10:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m. | Gain the knowledge, abilities and awareness of context that are important in today’s information-centric world.



Entrepreneurial Mindset | 12:15-1:30 p.m. | Study and apply an entrepreneurial mindset as an approach to recognizing problems and developing real-world creative solutions.

















| 1:40-2:55 p.m. | Discuss Harry Potter in a German literature class. (Please note- this class is taught primarily in German.)| 2:00-3:15 p.m. | Learn about the privileges and responsibilities individuals have as contributing members of a global community.| 2-4:45 p.m. | Understand the proper operation and care of traditional and modern surveying equipment and instruments.| 3:05-4:20 p.m. | Develop acting techniques and perceptions with a greater emphasis on a physical approach to character development.| 6:30-9:15 p.m. | Discuss the role the United States Constitution plays in the structure of government.| 9:00-9:50 a.m. | Become a more successful writer within the many audiences and groups we interact and communicate with every day.| 10:00-10:50 a.m. | Gain theoretical knowledge and practical skills in exercise science, strength training and aerobic conditioning.| 11:00-11:50 a.m. | Study behavior from a biological, behavioral and cognitive perspective.| 11:00-11:50 a.m. | Learn key skills for your media creation toolbox, from traditional outlets like journalism and documentaries to new media like game design and animation.| 12:15-2:55 p.m. | Focus on the basic techniques for fine art screen printing. Emphasis is placed on the use of hand-cut stencils, drawing fluid, photo emulsion processes and color registration.| 1:00-1:50 p.m. | Analyze large complex problems through the lenses of different disciplines.| 2:00-3:15 p.m. | Apply theoretical knowledge to a wide variety of business situations and develop top management viewpoint in corporate strategy.| 3:00-5:45 p.m. | Study the vocabulary of American Sign Language and learn ASL sentence structure and conversational skills.| 3:20-4:35 p.m. | Discuss topics in Japanese literature, literary history and literary theory. (Please note, this class is taught primarily in Japanese.)| 6:15-9:00 p.m. | Learn quantitative techniques to managerial problems and behavioral implications of budgetary control systems.NKU hosted the inaugural Making Teaching Public last year. President Vaidya plans to hold open class events annually.