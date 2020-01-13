NKU names Darryl Peal as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer; he comes from NCAA















Northern Kentucky University has named Darryl A. Peal its Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer (CDO) and Title IX Coordinator. He assumes the position today and joins NKU from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

While at the NCAA, Peal served as the managing director for External Engagement and Strategic Partnerships. He was responsible for driving the Inclusion and Human Resources’ vision and strategic initiatives through engagements and partnerships with the membership, sponsors and external stakeholders.



“We are so pleased to welcome Darryl as our inaugural Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer,” said President Ashish Vaidya. “The depth and breadth of his experience complement the core pillars of our Success by Design Strategic Framework—access, completion and career and community engagement. His most recent role with the NCAA focused on creating bridges with the community and strengthening its civic-minded presence, which aligns with NKU’s vision of becoming a premier, student-ready, regional engaged institution.”

Last fall, President Vaidya created the CDO position to foster an inclusive and engaging campus climate and oversee NKU’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The position was reimagined from the special advisor to the President for Inclusive Excellence and also will coordinate Title IX investigations and compliance.

“I was very impressed with NKU and its commitment to developing a C-suite position that focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Peal. “I’m excited to take on the Chief Diversity Officer position and looking forward to enhancing the welcoming feeling of the campus.”

Prior to the NCAA, Peal was the executive director of the University of Minnesota’s Office for Business Community and Economic Development and the Technology Empowerment Center, focusing on community collaborations between the university and nonprofit, corporate and public sector partners. Peal has a long history in higher education, spending the first 11 years of his career at universities throughout Ohio. He has served as the dean of Students, director of Minority Student Affairs, assistant dean of Students/coordinator of Ethnic Diversity, director of Counseling Services, the assistant director of Health Education and Wellness, the director of Residence Hall Complex, the director of Residential Life/Chief Student Conduct Officer and taught Organizational Management and Behavior as an adjunct faculty member.

Peal also served as the president and CEO of the Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council, as the deputy director of the State of Ohio Equal Opportunity Division and as assistant vice president/director of Diversity & Race Relations for the United Way of Central Ohio in Columbus. He earned his Master of Social Sciences from Ohio University and his Bachelor of Arts in Print and Broadcast Journalism from Ohio Wesleyan University.

