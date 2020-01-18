NKU, Kroger cut ribbon on Technology & Digital Innovation Lab; focus on health, wellness, analytics















As a continuation of their partnership, Kroger (NYSC: KR) and Northern Kentucky University officially unveiled the Kroger Technology & Digital Innovation Lab. A ribbon-cutting event was hosted on Friday in NKU’s Griffin Hall.

NKU students will gain hands-on learning experience alongside associates from Kroger’s Research & Development group and 84.51⁰. Teams will focus on initiatives that directly impact Kroger customers across the nation, including nutrition, health and wellness and video analytics.

“This reinforces our outstanding and rich partnership with Kroger. The KT & Digital Innovation Lab directly aligns with Success by Design’s goal of increasing applied learning opportunities for NKU students,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “Our students are gaining valuable skills and competencies, with support from faculty and business leaders right here on NKU’s campus. I’m excited to see the results of our talented students and faculty working together to address unique challenges with Kroger Tech.”

The innovation lab deepens Kroger’s partnership with NKU. The ribbon-cutting ceremony comes less than one year after the opening of the Zero Hunger/Zero Waste FUEL NKU student food pantry. The lab and pantry are examples of the company’s commitment to developing future talent in the region. As part of the celebration, Kroger presented financial awards to four NKU students.

“Our partnership with Northern Kentucky University provides the opportunity for our associates to work with NKU faculty and students on projects aimed at solving real, innovative business challenges,” said Yael Cosset, senior vice president and chief information officer of Kroger Technology & Digital.

The new Kroger Technology & Digital Innovation Lab is the most significant addition to Griffin Hall since the JRG Cyber Threat Intelligence Lab in 2018.

