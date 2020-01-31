NKU Honors College students accept Good Neighbor Award from Highland Heights City Council















Northern Kentucky University students in the Honors College received the Good Neighbor Award for their support of Highland Heights community events. Mayor Greg Meyers and the Highland Heights City Council recognized twelve students and Honors staff member David Kime with the award on Jan. 7, 2020.

The Honors students volunteered their time at the city’s Halloween party and Veterans Day celebration. On Halloween, students painted pumpkins with children, passed out candy and judged the best costumes. At the Veterans Day Ceremony/Senior Breakfast, students served food and beverages to local veterans and led games of Bingo.

“Even with great existing partnerships between NKU and Highland Heights, our first-year honors students wanted to get more involved,” said Jim Buss, dean of NKU’s Honors College. “I believe our students benefitted as much from conversations with senior citizens and local veterans, as they did with the students. By being good neighbors in a personal way, honors students demonstrated the value of the city and university working together.”

NKU and Highland Heights have a rich history of collaboration that benefits both students and residents. In 2008, NKU was successfully annexed into Highland Heights, which continues to boost tax revenue to the city. Most recently, the two are working alongside community partners by developing U.S. 27 and Nunn Drive as a pedestrian-scaled, mixed-use “town center” style district.

The Honors College continues to see record growth as the university beat its enrollment projections for the Fall 2019 semester. Honors offers a unique, transformative undergraduate experience for highly motivated students. A bold interdisciplinary and experiential curriculum prepares students for creative, critical thinking and collaborative problem-solving.

Information about Honors’ requirements is available on its website or by emailing Dean Jim Buss at bussj1@nku.edu.