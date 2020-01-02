NKU (9-5) travels to Motor City for Friday night Horizon League showdown at Detroit Mercy (2-12)















By Don Owen

NKyTribune reporter

Don’t be fooled by Detroit Mercy’s 2-12 record. Pay no attention to the misleading defensive statistics.

Friday’s visit to the Motor City could be a major problem for Northern Kentucky. The tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Calihan Hall.

Having faced one of the nation’s toughest non-conference schedules, including a road game at No. 1 Gonzaga on Monday, Detroit Mercy is a battled-tested group. The Titans also feature the nation’s third-leading scorer in sophomore guard Antoine Davis, who is pouring in 25.6 points per game.

In less than two seasons, Davis has scored 1,117 points (30th all-time in program history) and buried 176 shots from 3-point range. He burned Gonzaga for 31 points on Monday night during a 93-72 loss, going 11-for-23 from the field. Davis also made five 3-pointers in that game.

The Detroit Mercy backcourt also includes long-range shooter Brad Calipari, who averages 7.1 points per game and has drained 45.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. The inside attack is anchored by Justin Miller (9.1 ppg) and Chris Brandon (4.6 ppg, 17 blocks).

Statistically, the Titans rank 338th nationally in defense at 80.7 ppg. They have also allowed opponents to convert 47.4 percent from the field (332nd in the nation) and 36.3 percent from 3-point range (309th). The Titans, however, have played rugged opponents such as N.C. State, Notre Dame, Clemson, Kent State and Eastern Michigan in addition to Gonzaga.

The Titans are one of the nation’s top free-throw shooting teams, converting 79.8 percent to rank fifth. Detroit Mercy is 0-1 in the Horizon League, its only game a 78-69 loss at Oakland.

NKU enters Friday with a 9-5 overall record after suffering a 73-59 loss to Green Bay on Monday. The Norse are 1-1 in the Horizon League.

In the defeat to Green Bay, NKU shot just 37.7 percent from the field and trailed the entire game. Jalen Tate returned from a 10-game absence to lead the Norse with 11 points. Tate suffered a broken left hand in November and played nearly 19 minutes Monday night in his return.

NKU will again be without leading scorer Dantez Walton (18.4 points per game), who suffered a chest injury two weeks ago. The 6-foot-6 senior earned Horizon League Player of the Week honors three consecutive times earlier this season.

Senior guard Tyler Sharpe averages 16.3 points per contest and has knocked down 37 shots from beyond the arc. Sharpe enters Friday with 941 career points, which ranks 33rd in Norse history.

NKU is 8-1 all-time against Detroit Mercy, and the Norse have won seven straight in the series. NKU is also 4-0 all-time at Calihan Hall, averaging 80.8 points on the Titans’ home court.

NKU is stingy on the defensive end, holding teams to 65.7 points per game. The Norse own the nation’s 11th-best 3-point shooting defense, limiting opponents to just 26.6 percent.

NKU is 47-16 against Horizon League opponents during the past three years.

The Norse conclude the two-game trip to Michigan on Sunday at Oakland. NKU then again hits the road next weekend, playing at Illinois-Chicago (Jan. 10) and IUPUI (Jan. 12).

