Niece scores 17 points as NKU women defeat Milwaukee; Barth nets 21 in Thomas More victory















NKyTribune staff

Sophomore guard Ally Niece scored 17 points and dished out three assists to lead Northern Kentucky to a 61-37 win over Milwaukee on Thursday night at BB&T Arena.

Niece shot 7-for-12 from the field and also grabbed three rebounds as NKU improved to 12-9 overall, 6-4 in the Horizon League. Molly Glick added 13 points for the Norse, who held the Panthers to 26 percent shooting from the field.

NKU is now 9-0 overall and 6-0 in league play when holding opponents to 60 points or less. Milwaukee dropped to 7-14 overall, 4-6 in the Horizon League.

Carissa Garcia chipped in 12 points as NKU defeated Milwaukee for the second time this season. Kailey Coffey grabbed 10 rebounds, while Grayson Rose added eight boards and a pair of blocks for the Norse.

NKU plays host to Green Bay on Saturday at 2 p.m.

THOMAS MORE WOMEN DEFEAT PIKEVILLE: Zoie Barth scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Thomas More posted a 70-51 win over visiting Pikeville on Thursday night.

Emily Schultz finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for Thomas More, which improved to 16-6 overall, 5-4 in the Mid-South Conference. The Saints outscored the Bears by a 34-12 margin in the paint and avenged an earlier loss to Pikeville on the road.

Pikeville fell to 14-9 overall and 4-5 in the Mid-South Conference.

Thomas More hits the road Saturday to meet Shawnee State at 2 p.m. Shawnee State is 20-3 overall and ranked No. 7 nationally in the NAIA poll.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)