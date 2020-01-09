Nashville recording artist J.D. Shelburne featured on cover of Kentucky’s 2020 Official Visitor’s Guide















The Kentucky Department of Tourism unveiled the 2020 Official Visitor’s Guide cover featuring Kentucky native and Nashville recording artist J.D. Shelburne.

This issue includes many Kentucky artists highlighting 2020 as the Year of Music in Kentucky.

“Tourism and hospitality create and support thousands of jobs and help to grow our economy across the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Our new visitor’s guide is our invitation to everyone to come to Kentucky and spend time enjoying our breathtaking state and national parks, adventure tourism, culinary and music scenes, the world’s best horses and bourbon and so much more.

“As we grow tourism, we will focus on increasing wages for our Kentucky families working in the industry.”



“Music plays such a vital part in our state’s history that it is only fitting we highlight the Year of Music and feature many Kentucky artists, including J.D. Shelburne, in this year’s Visitor’s Guide,” said Mike Berry, Secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “The passion J.D. has for Kentucky is infectious and we are thrilled to have him as our partner in celebrating music across the Commonwealth.”

Taylorsville native Shelburne helped kick off the year of music by performing “My Old Kentucky Home” and a new song he wrote to be released in June, “Straight From Kentucky,” during the unveiling.

“As a native of Kentucky, words can’t describe how honored and humbled I am to be selected for the cover of Kentucky’s Official Visitor’s Guide,” said Shelburne. “Growing up on my family’s farm, my love of this land stems from the values they instilled in me: a strong work ethic, a love of family, and having a passion for what you do. I have been fortunate enough to be a part of many milestones throughout my career, and this is certainly one of my proudest moments.”

Shelburne is also one of several Kentucky musicians featured in an all-new digital and social media series by the Kentucky Department of Tourism called “Sound Travels” premiering in May.

Talent runs deep in the Bluegrass state, producing some of the finest musicians to grace a stage – regardless of region or genre. Kentucky has it all – alternative, bluegrass, country, newgrass, pop, R&B and more. The new visitor’s guide offers ideas of musical attractions to visit and musical things to do across the state, plus gives readers an idea of the long history of music in Kentucky.

The visitor’s guide serves as the main fulfillment piece for state tourism, with 400,000 copies printed and distributed worldwide to attract visitors to Kentucky. The guide shares travel tips, stories and regional highlights, while focusing on the main pillars of Kentucky tourism: music, bourbon, horses, culinary, outdoors, arts and history.

To see an online version of the visitor’s guide, click here.

From Department of Tourism