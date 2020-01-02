More than half of region’s smokers have tried to quit in the past year, according to survey















If you smoke and are thinking about quitting in 2020, you’re not alone.

Data released from the Greater Cincinnati Adult Tobacco Survey show that 54 percent of adult smokers in the Greater Cincinnati region have attempted to quit in the past year, and 72 percent are thinking about quitting for good.

The survey of more than 2,000 adults in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana was conducted on behalf of Interact for Health.

“A decision to quit smoking is significant, and inspiration can come from a variety of places,” said O’dell Moreno Owens, MD, MPH, President and CEO of Interact for Health. “Individuals may want to be healthier, to save money or to protect their loved ones from secondhand smoke.”

The health benefits of quitting smoking are numerous and include reduced risk of lung and other cancers, reduced risk of heart disease, reduced risk of respiratory issues such as coughing and wheezing, and reduced risk of infertility and pregnancy-related complications.

More than 25% of adults in the Greater Cincinnati region reported that they are former smokers, according to the survey, which is more than the 19% who are current smokers. When those rates are applied based on the population of the region, nearly half a million people currently living in Greater Cincinnati have successfully quit smoking.

Survey respondents who had successfully quit were asked what methods were helpful in their quest to become smoke-free. Prescription or over-the-counter cessation medications were most common at 36 percent, followed by no assistance/cold turkey (25 percent).

“Many people who are ex-smokers say that quitting is one of the hardest things they have ever done,” said Owens. “Fortunately, there are a variety of resources to help. If you want to quit, talk to your health care provider or call 1-800-QUIT NOW for personalized support.”

For additional data from the survey, click here.

The Greater Cincinnati Adult Tobacco Survey is a project of Interact for Health and is conducted by the Institute of Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati. A total of 2,300 randomly selected adults residing in a 22-county region in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana were interviewed by telephone between Aug. 11, 2018, and March 31, 2019.b For more information click here.

Interact for Health works to improve the health of all people in the region. It focuses on three strategic priorities: reducing tobacco use, addressing the opioid epidemic and ensuring that children have access to health care through school-based health centers. Interact for Health is an independent foundation that serves 20 counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. More information is available on its website, interactforhealth.org.

Interact for Health