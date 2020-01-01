Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Wednesday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1, 2020

RACE 1

BLUSHING BELLA is on the also-eligible list but she comes off a game win and can make it two in a row if she draws in. SACRED STORM moves up in class after an impressive score. She is good right now and looks dangerous despite the class hike. SKY VISION is an invader from Woodbine who has won five of nine this year. She has the speed to be in front and could be tough to catch.

RACE 2

WINYAH BAY comes off a runner-up effort at this level and looks like a standout for Wes Ward if BOOMTOWN doesn’t draw into the race. BOOMTOWN was fourth against better last out and drops in for a tag for the first time. She would be very tough to beat in here. WEST COAST TEMPLE looks best of the rest.

RACE 3

CRUZ DIEZ ran a decent race in his Turfway debut and figures to be running late in a race that should have a lively pace. He could spring the upset with his best effort. GUNNY ROO has been off since a couple of dull efforts last winter. He has been training steadily and Ward is very good with returning runners. VALID STORM fits with these.

RACE 4

CALM PACIFIC is a 10-year-old who hasn’t won a race in quite a while, but he has a good record over this track and drops to the bottom today. Give him the edge with Jimenez picking up the mount. ELWOOD’S ADVICE faded after pressing the pace last out but figures to be rallying from a bit off the early leaders in this one. Look for a solid effort from him this afternoon. LIZZY’S LURE is a solid contender in a wide open race.

RACE 5

FRILLS was no match for a runaway winner last out but held on well to finish second. She is capable of the wire-to-wire win for Ben Colebrook with Canchari back aboard. LOVING MOMENT had some good races at Santa Anita and ran well to finish second in a tough race at Kentucky Downs. She prefers more distance but moves to the barn of Eric Reed and had a bullet work here December 12. JUST A LOOK is also trained by Colebrook and was just a length behind her stablemate last out.

RACE 6

MORE COWBELL was bothered badly last out and lost a lot of ground in the first turn. She rallied well to finish second and gets the nod off that effort. GOING TO TEMPLE was very impressive breaking her maiden and is the one to beat. HOPE SO is a contender.

RACE 7

HUCKLEBERRY HILL looked sharp winning against bottom claimers last out. He moves up in class and hooks a much tougher field today, but he could be tough to catch if left alone on the front end. TAKIN THE SLOROAD and PURELY BOY both love this track and will be running at the end. Look for solid performances from both.

RACE 8

LINK TO DESTINY is another Ward runner coming off the long layoff. He has been training steadily over this track since November and should be ready to go today. KICKAPOO has the speed to be in contention throughout and figures to be the main competition. MR OPPORTUNITY takes the class drop.