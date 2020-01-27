Medicare Advantage is in open enrollment period; Legal Aid of the Bluegrass can answer your questions, provide help















Each year, between January 1 and March 31, is the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period. During this time of the year, current Medicare Advantage plan members can leave their plan and return to Original Medicare as well as enroll in a Part D prescription drug plan to supplement their Original Medicare.



Members also have the option to switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan during this open enrollment period. Because consusmers are only allowed one switch during this period, it is important to make an informed decision.

Trained SHIP counselors can complete unbiased, free comparisons to provide information about plan options.



What’s more, it is important to note that the Medicare General Enrollment Period is also open. If you are eligible for and have not enrolled in Medicare A or B, now is the time to enroll.

Those that missed their initial enrollment period or those who are not entitled to a special enrollment period, must enroll now or be forced to wait until 2021.

Call the Legal Aid of the Bluegrass office to learn more about ensuring you have all the benefits that you need. The number is 859.388.9296.



If you have questions, contact SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program). Your local SHIP Program is funded to help you connect with money-saving benefits that those on Medicare are entitled to receive – such as extra help and the Medicare Savings Program. SHIP is NOT an insurance company and does not sell insurance.

For a free benefits checkup, call our Benefits Enrollment Center at 1-866-516-3051 or visit us online here.