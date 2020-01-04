Mather named Inspector General at Cabinet for Health and Family Services, brings experience to role















Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) Acting Secretary Eric Friedlander has announced that Adam Mather has been appointed the agency’s Inspector General.

Friedlander said Mather is an excellent choice to serve in the job.

“Adam brings leadership and attention to detail to the position of Inspector General, and he will ensure accountability and integrity throughout our regulatory operations,” he said.

Prior joining CHFS, Mather worked with several long-term care companies based out of Louisville.

He is a graduate of Louisville’s Ballard High School where he played football. He received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Georgia State University and currently holds a registered nurse (RN) license.

He will be attending Cornell University this spring to work on a Master of Health Administration degree.

Mather said he wants to ensure public confidence in his office.

“The Cabinet’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) and all our staff across the state are crucial partners in protecting the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the Commonwealth,” he said. “I am so pleased to join Secretary Friedlander and specifically this OIG team and to contribute to its mission of assuring the safety of all Kentuckians who use our all health care facilities.”

Mather said he will be scheduling visits with the state’s entire OIG staff.

The CHFS OIG is the regulatory and licensing agency for all health care, day care and long-term care facilities and child adoption/child-placing agencies in the commonwealth.

OIG programs are responsible for the prevention, detection and investigation of fraud, abuse, waste, mismanagement and misconduct by the Cabinet’s clients, employees, medical providers, vendors, contractors and subcontractors. The office also conducts special investigations into matters related to the Cabinet or its programs as requested by the Cabinet secretary, commissioners or office heads.

Mather’s start date was Dec. 30.

For more information about the Office of the Inspector General, click here.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services