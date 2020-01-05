Many concerts on the winter calendar at the Boone County Public Library branches















The Boone County Public Library has concerts scheduled at its branches throughout the winter months.

Hartstrings Bluegrass Band

Sunday, January 12, 2 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

This band plays an interesting mix of traditional bluegrass classics, contemporary favorites and several of their own original songs and instrumentals.

The Buzz Ford Show featuring the American Kings

Friday, January 24, 7 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

The Buzz Ford Show is your chance to spend an evening as a live audience member witnessing a musical variety show delivered from the golden age of rock n roll. This show features all the big rock ‘n roll hits of the 1950s by America’s only atomic powered band – the American Kings!

Chelsea Ford and the Trouble

Sunday, February 2, 2 p.m.

Florence Branch, 7425 US 42, Florence, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

This band is comprised of banjo, acoustic guitar, and upright bass, with the occasional complimentary violin, dobro and steel guitar. They play a blend of music from Americana, bluegrass, and folk traditions.

The Ben Levin Trio

Friday, February 7, 7 p.m.

Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Boogie Woogie, blues, and more are part of this trio’s signature sound.

Kentucky Wild Horse

Friday, February 28, 7 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

Their repertory consists of old-time and bluegrass songs, and fiddle tunes learned from the many older Kentucky musicians they have known over the years as well as newer original songs that reflect on life in the region today. Along with the songs and tunes, audiences are treated to stories of the wise and colorful characters whose music inspired the band.

Wayside Winds

Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.

Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

The Wayside Winds is a group of professional musicians from Cincinnati who have fun making music together.

Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers

Friday, March 27, 7 p.m.

Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, 859-342-BOOK (2665)

The Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers is a jubilee-style, a cappella, sacred gospel quartet from Covington.

For more information about the Boone County Library and its programs, click here.