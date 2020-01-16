‘Making Darts Fun Again,’ MADA brings inaugural championship event to NKY; free to public















A major dart association event starts today at the Erlanger Holiday Inn Airport and runs through Sunday, with some events open to the public.

The Mid America Dart Association (MADA) was created in 2018 with a goal of “Making Darts Fun Again.” MADA brings the Mid America Championships to the Holiday Inn Airport for this inaugural event.



MADA will host League Finals and Side Events for Fall 2019 qualifiers only. All “Luck of the Draw” tournaments are OPEN for the public to participate. Cash will be added to all events.

“We are excited to welcome such a magnificent event to Northern Kentucky,” said Eric Summe, President and CEO of meetNKY. “We hope everyone in the region who loves darts, takes advantage of the opportunity to see and participate in this event.”

Every dart match is viewable for free at the tournament.

Darts fly Thursday at noon and Friday through Sunday.

For starting times of each event visit facebook.com/BJNovelty

