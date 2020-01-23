Maddie Scherr among five-star basketball recruits selected to play in McDonald’s All America Games















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

College recruiters consider Maddie Scherr one of the top girls high school basketball players in the country and the Ryle senior will get a chance to showcase her talents in the nationally televised McDonald’s All America Games on April 1 in Houston.

Rosters for the girls and boys All America games were released Thursday. Scherr is among the 24 five-star recruits selected to play in the East-West girls game that will be broadcast live on ESPN or ESPN2.

The 5-foot-10 point guard is one of five University of Oregon recruits named to the All America team. She received offers from several other major college programs before committing with the Ducks, who are ranked No. 4 in the latest Division I coaches poll.

This season, Scherr is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds for Ryle (9-8). She has already surpassed the 2,000 mark in career scoring and she’s closing in on the 1,000 mark in career rebounds.

Last season, Ryle won its first Kentucky state championship with Scherr as the team’s floor leader. She was named the most valuable player on the state all-tournament team after averaging 12 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 4 steals and 2.3 blocks in four games at Rupp Arena.

Before the state tournament began, Scherr was named 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Kentucky. She finished her junior season averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 38 games. She was voted one of the top five players in Kentucky in a post-season poll of coaches around the state.

Last summer, Scherr enhanced her recruiting profile playing in the Nike Nationals select tournament with the Kentucky Premier team. In five games, she had 54 points, 30 rebounds and six assists. At that time, she was ranked No. 17 in the nation among college prospects in the graduating class of 2020, according to USA Today.

The first McDonald’s All America boys game was played in 1977 and the girls game was added in 2002. Proceeds from the games are donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.



