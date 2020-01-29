Longest-standing service club in NKY, Rotary of Covington, to celebrate 100th year with giving back















Rotary Club of Covington is celebrating its 100th anniversary is a special way — by “Giving back 100 times.”



The Club kicked off its celebration this week. Covington Rotary supports local charities by creating events to raise funds to benefit the charity.

This year, Rotary Club of Covington will be expanding the giving by supporting more charities and offering hands-on assistance with volunteer hours to support their mission.

The Covington Rotary was chartered in 1920 by the Cincinnati Rotary Club and is the longest standing service club in Northern Kentucky.

One of the first events of 2020 is the NKY International Festival, a free, family-friendly celebration at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center where the community can experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the international communities that call Northern Kentucky home.

The festival is planned for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 14 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Admission to the NKY International Festival is free and open to the public.

The Centennial Celebration will feature music from the 1920’s to the present, appetizers, full-service bar, and Silent Auction.

Funds raised through the Covington Rotary Centennial Celebration enable the Rotary Club of Covington, Kentucky to support local charities in the community, to send local youth to study abroad and to support Polio Plus, the worldwide effort to eradicate polio.

For more information visit the website.

