KY Transportation Cabinet expanding REAL ID-compliant card access to Frankfort; it’s open to Lex















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is expanding REAL ID-compliant card access at the Frankfort regional driver licensing office to serve Fayette County residents as the agency continues preparations to open a local regional office in Lexington.

Fayette County residents who have an existing driver’s license, permit or identification card may visit the KYTC-run office in Frankfort to apply for a Voluntary Travel ID if they would like to continue using a state driving credential to meet upcoming REAL ID requirements. Once the regional office opens, residents will have the option to apply at either location.



“We’re proud to expand access at our Frankfort location to Fayette County residents who are ready to apply for the new card version before it’s available in Lexington,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson. “Coming prepared will save applicants valuable time since new federal standards require additional documentation that must meet strict requirements.”

Starting Oct. 1, current driver’s licenses, permits and identification cards (displaying the Kentucky Unbridled Spirit logo) and new standard cards (displaying the language “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES) will no longer be accepted to board domestic flights or access restricted federal buildings due to federal REAL ID law. Voluntary Travel IDs are Kentucky’s version of REAL ID-compliant credentials accepted at airport security checkpoints, military bases and federal buildings that require ID once federal enforcement begins. The cards serve as one of several forms of federal identification citizens can use to maintain travel and access benefits. Other common forms of acceptable identification citizens may use instead of a Voluntary Travel ID include valid passports, passport cards, and military IDs.

Residents applying for a Voluntary Travel ID card version must present documentation that meets specific guidelines, including one (1) valid proof of identity, one (1) valid proof of social security number and two (2) valid proofs of residency (dated less than 61 days for most documents). Additional documentation may be required if an applicant’s name or gender doesn’t match on the four proof documents (like a marriage certificate or divorce decree if your names don’t match due to marriage or divorce). Applicants may need to reorder documents if they do not display legal names (like a nickname printed on a social security card). A detailed list of acceptable documents is available on the Confident Kentucky website.



The online IDocument Guide quiz provides a customized list of documents an applicant will need to present. Some acceptable documents have strict requirements (i.e. no photocopies of birth certificates, unexpired documents, non-laminated social security cards).

The Frankfort driver’s license office will continue to accept applications from Franklin County, Anderson County, Owen County, Henry County, Scott County, Shelby County, Woodford County and Fayette County residents. Applicants will receive a temporary 30-day document that serves as a driving credential until the permanent card arrives in the mail at the applicant’s residence. The KYTC driver’s license office is located on 200 Mero St., in Frankfort and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted (no cash or check). The Frankfort office is not equipped to serve applicants who require testing or re-testing.

The Fayette County Circuit Court Clerk office will continue to serve as the application site for standard, non-REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses, permits and identification cards.



In September, the Cabinet announced the state is undertaking a new approach to offer Voluntary Travel IDs at regional application site locations staffed by KYTC employees, versus the former county-by-county rollout model at Circuit Court Clerk offices. Details about the regional office locations and timeline to open will be shared once finalized. All Circuit Court Clerk offices continue to offer standard driving credentials*.